David and Victoria Beckham recall terrifying impact alleged affair had on son Brooklyn

The time David Beckham was accused of having an affair with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos was one of the biggest stories in celebrity culture.

The impact of the allegations had a lasting impact on the football star and his wife Victoria as well as their son Brooklyn, who was five years old when the news broke in 2004.

In his searingly honest documentary, Beckham, which was released on Netflix on Wednesday, the couple reflected on the aftermath and how they had to adapt to life in Madrid when the reports came to light.

Spice Girls star Victoria claimed it was "the most unhappy I have ever been" when the infidelity claims made headlines – the alleged affair was said to have happened in 2003 while David was playing for Real Madrid. However, the couple have always denied the claims.

Speaking about how the paparazzi followed their every move, from leaving the house to during the school run, Victoria said: "It was an absolute circus – it's really entertaining when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you're in it."

She added: "It was very difficult for Brooklyn because he was older, and he had photographers screaming things. They used to scream things to Brooklyn about his mum and his dad."

David then explained: "Brooklyn at the time was so young. He had to go through that and I don't know whether it's harmed him. I don't know, I don't know."

Asked if she "resented" her husband, Victoria replied: "If I'm being totally honest, yes I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." She continued: "It wasn't that I felt unheard because I chose to internalise a lot of it, because I was always mindful of the focus that [David] needed."

Addressing the allegations, David said: "There were some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage."

"Here's the thing, we were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," the designer recalled. "Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

"But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me."