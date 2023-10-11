Everything Rebecca Loos has said in response to Beckham documentary and alleged affair

Rebecca Loos has been making headlines over the past week thanks to Netflix's new Beckham documentary, which delves into the highs and lows of the footballer's career and personal life.

The four-part series also addresses David Beckham's alleged four-month affair with Rebecca, reviving speculation surrounding their relationship. But what has Rebecca said since the documentary aired and what is she up to now? Find out here…

What has Rebecca Loos said in response to the Beckham documentary?

Rebecca has been fairly active on social media since the documentary was released and has addressed some of the backlash.

The Dutch model opened up about the "nasty" comments she's received online whilst responding to a fan's comment on her recent Instagram post.

Expressing support for the star, one follower wrote: "Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! Stay strong. You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn't have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!!"

Rebecca was quick to respond, writing: "Thank you, am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can."

The 46-year-old also addressed claims that she lied about the affair. In the comments section of the same Instagram post, some followers questioned the validity of her story, with one person writing: "Nowhere have I seen an admittance that the story was true."

© Martin Doyle Rebecca Loos claimed she had an affair with David Beckham in a story published by News of the World

Defending Rebecca, another fan remarked: "If it wasn't true then they would have sued for defamation."

The comment earned a like from the model, who replied with a prayer hands emoji.

What has Rebecca Loos said about her alleged affair with David Beckham?

Back in 2004, Rebecca claimed that she had an affair with David whilst working as his personal assistant the previous year.

She told her story to the News Of The World and later appeared on Sky News for her first TV interview.

Speaking to presenter Kay Burley, Rebecca said that she and David, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time, first spent the night together after a dinner party.

© Ken McKay/Shutterstock Rebecca previously worked as David's PA

"The chemistry between David and I was so strong that everyone was aware and people weren't happy, obviously, because I was being very unprofessional and he's a married man," she said.

"He just kept looking at me and then it dawned on me what he'd asked me - and I did want to go back with him."

She went on to claim that she and David left the dinner with two other people and shared the same car back to the hotel. After dropping off the other passengers, Rebecca said she and the football star started "kissing quite passionately all the way back to the hotel".

© Netflix David Beckham recalled the affair allegations in the documentary

Opening up about their relationship, she said: "There was an obvious attraction. We spent a lot of time together. We just bonded. We think the same way, made the same jokes, had some kind of connection.

"He treated me in a special way. Always made sure I was looked after. I began to feel very special."

Rebecca also said that she would be willing to go to court and claimed to know of an "intimate" detail about David's body.

© Karwai Tang Rebecca said she hoped Victoria and David would stay together after the affair

As for what she expected to happen after the bombshell interview, she explained that she didn't expect any sympathy from Victoria. "I think it's bad enough for me to do what I have done without me expecting any words of sympathy," she said.

"I really hope that they get through it. I think the problems were in their marriage long before I came into the picture.

"I in no way intended to break up their marriage especially when there are young children involved. I hope they stay together."

What is Rebecca Loos doing now?

Rebecca now lives in Norway with her husband, Norwegian doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa, whom she met whilst filming the reality programme, 71 Graden Noord.

The couple reportedly tied the knot in 2012 and share two sons, Magnus and Liam.

© Rebecca Loos/Instagram Rebecca now lives in Norway

According to her Instagram bio, Rebecca works as a yoga and meditation teacher as well as a part-time medical assistant.