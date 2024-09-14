Cillian Murphy shows off ultra-toned transformation ahead of Peaky Blinders film

Cillian Murphy is no stranger to throwing himself into his latest role, and on Friday, the actor was seen showing off his newly transformed muscular physique ahead of filming for the Peaky Blinders film.

The Oppenheimer star, 48, previously revealed he didn’t enjoy losing weight to embody the title character in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster, recalling his least favourite part to Jimmy Kimmel: “I think it’s going to bed hungry. I wouldn’t do that by choice.”

© Padraig O'Reilly Cillian showed off his incredible physique in a gym top and jogging bottoms

Now, the star has transformed his previously svelte physique and was pictured looking incredibly fit ahead of a gym session in Dublin.

The dad-of-two slipped on a grey sports top that showed off his toned arms and torso, pairing the sporty piece with a pair of black jogging bottoms and a matching black cap.

© Bobby Bank Cillian on set of Oppenheimer

Adding a celebrity je ne sais quoi, Cillian added a pair of oversized sunglasses. Completing his gym-ready look, the Inception star rocked a pair of sporty grey trainers.

Whilst there has been no official release date yet, anticipation has been building for the Peaky Blinders film, which has been reported to be released in 2025.

A photo of the new script was shared on the offical X account for Netflix

Talking about the project, Cillian said: "I have always said that if Knight delivers a script that I know he can deliver, because he is such a phenomenal writer, I'll be there. If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let's do it."

News of the film was confirmed in June this year when Netflix shared a photo of the script on their official X account. Alongside the image, the caption read: "Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix."

© Jim Spellman Barry Keoghan is reportedly joining the cast of the new film

The post included a message from Cillian, who said: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Since then, Deadline reported that Saltburn star Barry Keoghan has joined the cast, with the details of his role yet to be unveiled.