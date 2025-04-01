Lionel Messi's wife just had a JLo moment in Victoria Beckham’s dress

David Beckham is almost 50, (no, we can't believe it either) and the legendary former footballer started his birthday celebrations early, hosting a glamorous bash in Miami on Monday evening to bring in the big 5-0.

The star-studded party was littered with the most amazing A-listers and everyone had followed a 'dressed to impress' dress code, with smart suits and frocks galore.

© Instagram David Beckham and his family looked incredible at the bash, held in Miami

The Beckham clan, in particular the women, were all decked out in Victoria's designs - Harper wearing a brown slip dress, VB rocking a white version, Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel in blue, and Romeo's lady Kim Turnbull in green. David and his sons all wore fancy tuxedos and looked incredibly dapper.

But there was one lady who stole the show, and that's Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. The stunning influencer wore a frantic green, body-conscious dress from the former Spice Girl's collection, one that Victoria wore herself last year.

It fitted the mother like a glove and looked ultra-glam.

© Victoria Beckham Victoria wore the same dress last year

It really reminded us of Jennifer Lopez's infamous green Versace dress she wore back in 2000. It was one of the former wife of Ben Affleck's most unforgettable moments as she stepped on the red carpet for the 42nd Grammy Awards wearing her instantly iconic green dress.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez in the iconic Versace 'jungle dress' at the 42nd Grammy Awards

It solidified the star in fashion history. The green dress was a massive turning point, not only for the singer, but for the designer behind it, Donatella Versace. It was made of a silk chiffon material, printed with a tropical leaf and bamboo pattern.

Harper's new look

Harper displayed her fashion credentials at the bash. The 13-year-old showcased a new blonde look - rocking bright curls tumbling past her shoulders in soft waves. She stacked up two designer gold necklaces and her skin was glowing with youth.

© Getty Images Harper looked lovely in her brown dress

Sharing a snap to Instagram of her whole, stylish family, VB wrote: "What a way to begin the first of many birthday celebrations for @davidbeckham, surrounded by friends and family x Kisses from Miami!".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper Beckham gives tutorial on her luxury beauty routine

Fans took to the comments to gush over Victoria's daughter's showstopping look, with one writing, "Harper is a princess!!!!" while another said, "I truly cannot believe how grown up Harper is!"