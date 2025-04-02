Chappell Roan's private love life amid sparking furious debate

If you're a fan of Chappell Roan, then you'll know that the singer-songwriter recently appeared on the fan-adored podcast, Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper.

You'll also know that the Grammy Award-winning singer's comments, particularly around parenthood, have gone viral.

Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, and Alex were discussing parenthood and the 'Good Luck, babe!' singer said that none of her friends who are parents are happy, insisting that they're all "in hell" and lacking in sleep.

© WireImage Chappell Roan appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently and sparked debate online over her comments on parenthood

The 27-year-old superstar, who is no stranger to sparking conversation, then became the centre of debate about whether she's peddling unhelpful narratives about parenthood, while others are praising her and said they felt seen.

It seems Chappell, who is openly queer, is clearly thinking about her future as she was considering whether she might want this for herself one day.

During the same conversation, the singer also revealed that she is in a relationship and "very much in love".

Chappell Roan's new romance

The 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker told Alex that she's been in a relationship for the last six months, though Chappell made sure to keep quiet about the identity of her new partner.

Chappell explained that the two were introduced by a mutual friend, insisting that if they hadn't begun dating before her meteoric rise to fame, she's unsure whether she would have ventured into the dating world.

© Call Her Daddy The 'Good Luck, babe!' singer also revealed to Alex Cooper that she has been in a relationship for the last six months

"I'm dating the same person that I was dating before it blew up," she said, adding, "I'm not sure how I would date now.

"I think it would actually be a nightmare. I think I would be, like, so [expletive] single right now."

So, who has Chappell dated?

© Getty Images The Grammy Award-winning singer has never shared the identity of who she's dating

Chappell Roan's dating history explained

Chappell mostly keeps her relationship status and details about her love life to herself. She's never disclosed the name or identity of someone she's been involved with.

However, she has shared some general information about her love life, including inspirations behind certain songs.

© Getty Images Chappell Roan has said she's 'very much in love'

The star also expresses her thoughts on her sexuality, love and relationships through her music.

In 2022, the singer said that she was going through a breakup. Chappell released a TikTok video in which she was playing her popular song, 'My Kink is Karma', and, during the social media post, she opened up about the split.

"I wrote this song after the worst breakup I've ever had," she said. "I really felt like we would be together forever. But honestly, it couldn't have ended worse. So, I ended up writing this about how I feel now."

© Getty Images The superstar singer won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards

After that, it wasn't until September 2024 that we got an update on her love life.

Chappell told Rolling Stone that she's dating again, but that coming to terms with a relationship while being mega famous was difficult for her.

© Getty Images Chappell accepting her Best New Artist award onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California

"I met this girl that I really like, but [I] can't commit because I feel like no one understands me. I don't want to date another artist because they're [expletive] nuts."

She then added that her new partner is outside of the music industry. "She's so awesome and so secure in herself and [said to me]: 'No pressure, we can just be friends if you want'."

Fast forward six months, and it seems Chappell and her partner's relationship is going from strength to strength!