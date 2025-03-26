Meet Chappell Roan's mirror-image mom, devoted dad and three unique siblings

Chappell Roan is renowned for her tumultuous career and distinctive camp aesthetic, having shot to fame when her hit song "Good Luck, Babe" made its way onto the Billboard Hot 100. It's already been a big year for the musician as she won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards in February. However, much less is known about the star's family life, with Chappell recently opening up to Alex Cooper about her childhood in this week's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Settling into the rose-hued armchair, Chappell, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, offered a glimpse into her life before she attained pop stardom. When asked by Alex what she thought Chappell Roan would mean to a young Kayleigh, the musician admitted how she now feels removed from her younger self. "I don't even know if my younger self would be able to register that is a part of me. Like that's how removed. I was so so so like opposite of me now. Like it just wasn't awoken," she shared.

"Like young Kayleigh, it just felt so restricted because I was so, I was a very, I was a problem child and so angry and so like depressed and just felt like no one understood me."

She continued: "And now that part of me is so alive and I always did want to like dress up and be super girly or be really like tomboy or I just wanted to be free. But I didn't ever think that it would actually happen. And now that it has, I don't think she would believe that at all. I don't think she would, could ever believe that like, this is what I do."

Chappell sees this separation as a positive and explained that she feels as though she has "honored" her "inner childhood to the max".

The musician's parents, Dwight and Kara Amstutz, along with her three siblings – sister Kamryn and brothers Dawson and Drew – played a significant role in shaping her childhood. HELLO! takes a closer look at Chappell's rarely seen family and where they are now.

Chappell's parents

The 27-year-old, who was raised in Missouri, has openly discussed the support she was given from her parents throughout her singing career. '"They never put their concerns (surrounding backlash) over my happiness," she shared.

"My parents, they are very supportive in my art, even though it is, like, hyper-sexual and it’s purposefully tacky, trashy — opposite of how the community encourages women to be. And they are still supportive."

The musician's mother is a veterinarian and her father is a registered nurse alongside managing a family practice in Springfield, Missouri.

Chappell's hit song “Pink Pony Club" even directly addresses her mom in the lyrics. "They just are really good at knowing that Chappell Roan is a character and Kayleigh is their daughter," she added.

The star has grown into the spitting image of her mom, Kara, and often gives her special shoutouts during her concerts. To usher in Mother's Day in 2023, Chappell shared a sweet throwback photograph of the pair with the caption: "Happy Mother’s Day to my sweet angel of a mother. I love you so much."

Chappell's father, Dwight, has openly expressed his admiration for his eldest daughter. During a Carpool Karaoke video on AppleTV+, he said: "What she stands for is a lot of hope."

"What she has taught me as a father, it’s respect for other people and for all people. And that’s what I want people to understand. Everything that is about her is about loving everybody and she has taught me that."

However, Chappell's fame has not come without its downsides as the star revealed to Rolling Stone that she had been stalked by a fan who appeared at her parents' home as well as her father's phone number having been publicly leaked.

Chappell's three siblings

Chappell is the eldest sibling in her family and shares a close relationship with her sister and two brothers. "We’re just a very normal household," she shared with Springfield News-Leader in 2017.

"No one in my family is musical, none of my cousins, no one in my immediate family is musical."

However, it seems like most sisters, Chappell and Kamryn had their fair share of fights growing up. The musician shared a hilarious video to Instagram that she compared to her relationship with her sister during the high school years.

She penned: "Last video is me in high school when my sister would knock on my door to tell me dinner was ready but I would b so rude Bc i WaS mAkInG aRt. I’m sry @kamryn.amstutz , I love u."

The star's brother Dawson also posted a special tribute for his sister as he supported her ahead of her performance at the NBC Studios Rockefeller Centre.