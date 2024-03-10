This is why Lupita Nyong'o bought Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn to the Oscars as her date

The internet almost broke on Oscars Sunday when Lupita Nyong'o walked the red carpet and looked very couple-y with Joseph Quinn, and not new boyfriend Joshua Jackson.

Despite Lupita and Joshua being spotted packing on the PDA just days prior on vacation in Mexico, Oscar viewers wondered if she had already moved on to Strangers Things star Joseph – but no, their appearance comes ahead of their new film, The Quiet Place: Day One.

© Mike Coppola Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards

A prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 horror-thriller, A Quiet Place, the film will discover how the citizens of New York City fared when these vicious creatures arrived on Earth. It is the first spin-off for the franchise as well, after 2021's sequel A Quiet Place: Part II.

In the new film, Lupita stars as Sam, a woman on a day trip to New York City when the monsters arrive. She teams up with Eric (played by Joseph), and the pair agree to navigate and survive the city together.

© Christina House Lupita and Joseph star in the new Quiet Place film

© Mike Coppola The pair got the internet talking

At the 2024 Oscars, Lupita, 41, wore a custom Armani Privé feather-fringed diamante adorned gown in metallic blue; Joe, 30, rocked a black tuxedo look but he kept it casual with no bowtie and an open shirt at the neck.

They were pictured holding hands, and cuddling into each other as they made their way down into the Dolby Theater. Josh whisked Lupita away for her 41st birthday, and they spotted canoodling on the beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Lupita rocked a tiny yellow bikini, and was seen standing on a chair as she leaned into Josh's arms and he held her close.

© Kevin Mazur Lupita is dating Joshua Jackson

In October, Lupita announced on her Instagram that she had ended her relationship with Selema Masekela, which they had made social media official a year prior, a rare first for the actress. Of her decision to do so, Lupita said: "In my mind, when I shared my relationship status with the world, it was because I felt sure about it."

However, she made waves on social media when she released a lengthy statement announcing her breakup, writing: "I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," and being inundated with waves of support.

Dawson's Creek separated in October from his wife of four years, actress Jodie Turner-Smith. They have one daughter togethe