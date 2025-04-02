Martin Roberts' 'haunted' Valleys farmhouse with private wife and rarely-seen children

Martin Roberts has been on our screens since the 1980s with the star having presented on major shows like Homes Under the Hammer and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

Away from the screen, the 61-year-old is happily married to wife Kirsty, with the pair sharing two children. The family currently live in a gorgeous home in the picturesque Rhondda Fawr valley, however, Martin has previously confessed that he believes the property to be haunted.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Martin Roberts share update on health

Here's all you need to know about the popular presenter, including the unconventional way he met his wife!

Wife Kirsty

Martin and Kirsty first crossed paths in 1999 when the star trekked up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania for a charity climb with ITV and the NSPCC.

The star ended up collapsing during the trek with his future wife coming to his aid. "I drank the contents of this beer bottle in 1999 at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro when I was reporting on an NSPCC charity climb for ITV's Wish You Were Here…?" he explained to the Daily Mail.

© Nigel Wright/ITV/Shutterstock Martin and his wife met on Mount Kilimanjaro

"I'd never met my wife Kirsty before, but she was on the climb too raising money. Her granny had made her a fruit cake to take and kept one piece for the summit.

"At the top I collapsed with altitude sickness, and out of the mist came Kirsty bearing this final piece of cake for me. I have to admit – it was love at first bite!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin joked about how he and his wife met

The couple married in 2010 and while Kirsty now looks after their children, she wanted to be a television star. Martin previously revealed that she had auditioned to be his co-host for Homes Under the Hammer.

The role eventually went to Lucy Alexander, who coincidentally auditioned with her husband, and Martin and Lucy were chosen. "Our partners were well cheesed off when they picked Lucy and me.

© Dave J Hogan Martin and Kirsty married in 2010

"But obviously, it was a good choice because we worked together very happily for 13 years and made a popular presenting team."

Children

Martin is a proud father to his son Scott and his daughter Megan; however, the star and his wife have decided to keep their brood out of the public eye.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Martin's children, seen here in 2016, stay out of the spotlight

Writing for the MailOnline back in 2015, Martin revealed that he had treated his family to a ski holiday. The star shared: "Scott took to his skis like a seal to water and, after one lesson, was pestering us to take him out on the nursery slope just outside the hotel.

"Megan was a little less enthusiastic at first, but when she returned from lessons on the third day – face suitably painted – and declared herself a 'Ski Warrior', we knew she'd turned a corner, metaphorically and on the slopes."

Home

While Martin previously lived in Poulton, a village in Somerset, the star currently owns two beautiful properties in Wales, including one which is reportedly haunted.

Martin's stunning farmhouse is located in the Rhondda Fawr valley and in 2024 the star revealed that he had had issues with remortgaging the property due to its ghostly inhabitants. "The reason the surveyor put in an official report to the mortgage company was that it was unmortgageable because it has ghosts," he explained.

© Instagram Martin and his family used to live in Somerset

He added: "We obviously market it as having ghosts because it does as far as I'm concerned, I've never seen them but people have and I believe them, but you can't really scientifically say they are there, but I know they are there, and they are very friendly and I love them.

"We actually say on our marketing that the house is allegedly haunted so please respect the ghosts, and it's all quite fun and no-one has had a bad experience in it – obviously, there's no horrible spirits there."

© Instagram Martin lives in the stunning Welsh valleys

"So what am I supposed to do? If you had subsidence you'd get the problem fixed and you'd get a certificate, if you had damp you'd get a damp proof company in and they'd give a 20 year guarantee on their work, if you had Japanese Knotweed you would have a specialist firm come in and sort it out and give you a certificate.

"So what do you think I should go and get to pacify the mortgage company? Shall I get the local vicar to come along and waft holy water around, shall I get an exorcist to pop along to check there's no blood oozing from the walls and check there's no poltergeist infection? What is my next step?"

© Instagram Martin has shared how his house is haunted

Alongside the home, Martin is also the owner of the Hendrewen Hotel and Pub after "accidentally" buying the property without telling his wife.

The star has shared some glimpses inside the structure as it undergoes extensive renovation work. He previously confessed: "I'm not sleeping very well at the moment because I'm constantly worried.

© Instagram The star also owns a Welsh pub

"It's a challenging time to be going into the hospitality industry. I really am like a duck, I'm trying to keep smooth on the surface but I am paddling like crazy underneath to try and make this happen on a very, very limited budget."