Why A Place in the Sun's new presenter Lucy Alexander quit Homes Under the Hammer Have you been enjoying watching Lucy present A Place in the Sun?

Lucy Alexander is currently presenting A Place in the Sun - and fans are loving the star on the show. The TV personality is perhaps best known for starring in the hit show Home Under the Hammer alongside her co-star Martin Roberts, so why did she make the switch? Find out here…

Chatting to the Express, the 53-year-old opened up about her decision to join A Place in the Sun, saying: "With A Place In The Sun they needed a bit of help and needed somebody else to step in and I was obviously their first choice. I was like, 'This is a dream gig.' They called me on a Friday and I was out in Spain by the Sunday.

WATCH: Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts makes emotional statement about returning to work

Loading the player...

"I had no preparation. No time to plan outfits, hair, blow dry, glamour, or fake tan. It was like off you go. But it's my bag and I know it. It was almost like I swapped subsidence for sun. That was what I'd done. I'd swapped the grotty damp, for sunshine."

Speaking about her decision to leave Homes Under the Hammer, she added: "I felt like my time had come and then I got offered a few other lovely shows, so I did kind of think, 'Let’s fold this up now.'" However, the door is always opened to return to the show, as Lucy added: "I think it’s very much a case of I could return and it would be fantastic. I would love it and I think the viewers would love it. Homes Under the Hammer is just in my DNA. I birthed that show. I was the first ever presenter on it. I did it for 14 years – I love that show."

Lucy opened up about the show

Revealing her new gig on Instagram back in January, Lucy was met with widespread excitement from her friends and colleagues - including Ruth Langsford! At the time, she wrote: "My year kicks off with an exciting NEW episode of one of my favourite ch4 shows! (I know … not what you were expecting - I guess I’ve swapped subsidence for sunshine).

READ: A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman reveals secret to toned figure

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton shares health secret to enviable figure

"I loved guest presenting & helped my house hunters Debbie & John look for a holiday home in Costa Calida south East Spain." Ruth replied, writing: "YES my gorgeous friend! Who cares about the weather….you always bring the sunshine! Can’t wait to see your episode!" Kate Thornton added: "Atta girl."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.