Harrison Ford has been pictured for the first time since the Indiana Jones actor was forced to cancel his appearance at the Oscars earlier this month after being diagnosed with shingles.

The 82-year-old appeared to be in decent health as he was photographed arriving at the airport after flying his private jet into LAX on Sunday.

The Star Wars legend looked in good spirits as he disembarked his aircraft wearing a crisp blue shirt with denim jeans and sunglasses.

© BACKGRID Harrison Ford was seen stepping off his plane at LAX. It's the first time the 82-year-old Star Wars actor has been photographed in public since his shingles diagnosis in February

Harrison was also seen carrying his bags, including a briefcase and a rucksack, perhaps to accommodate only a short stint in LA.

The actor was due to make an appearance at the Academy Awards in Hollywood earlier this month, not only as an attendee but to present an award at the prestigious ceremony.

Harrison Ford's recent battle with shingles

However, Harrison had no choice but to cancel the engagement as he had recently received a diagnosis of shingles.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news and stated he was "doing okay and resting at home".

© BACKGRID Harrison Ford is a keen pilot and was pictured arriving into LAX Airport on Sunday looking healthy after a recent bout of shingles

According to the NHS, Shingles is an infection that causes a painful rash. In most cases, people can recover from the illness without any problems, but symptoms include itchy, tingly and painful blisters down the left or right side of the body, a headache, and feeling generally unwell.

Harrison hasn't spoken out publicly about his illness or recovery, but his choice to fly his own plane to California indicates he's thankfully feeling more himself.

Harrison Ford flies into LAX, leaving 800-acre ranch behind

From the photographs published, it appears Harrison was flying without his wife, Calista Flockhart.

Calista has spent recent weeks over on the East Coast while appearing in an Off-Broadway revival of Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class, which is running until April 6.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+ Series' 'Shrinking' Season 2 held at the Pacific Design Center on October 8, 2024 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles

It's not known where Harrison was arriving from, but it's common knowledge that the Star Wars legend and keen aviator flies to and from his mammoth ranch in Wyoming, where he and Calista spend a lot of their time.

Their private home, located along the Snake River, has multiple bedrooms to host his family and friends and vast gardens surrounded by trees, which add an extra layer of privacy.

© Getty Images Harrison Ford likes to go flying around his ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The house is in Jackson Hole, a valley in the mountain ranges near the border of Idaho.

After buying the generously sized plot, Harrison ended up selling off a lot of the land to a nature reserve, which aims to protect natural wildlife and resources.

© FilmMagic Harrison Ford was due to appear at the Academy Awards in March 2025 but was forced to cancel due to illness

Harrison has said in previous interviews that he likes to fly his planes while staying in Wyoming and enjoys a relaxed, rural way of living.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harrison Ford tearfully thanks his wife Calista Flockhart

"When I'm up in Wyoming, I just walk out the door and keep walking…if my chores are done and there's nothing more pressing and the weather's good, I'll go flying – I love to fly up there – or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike."

The couple, who have been together since 2002, also have a home in Brentwood, California, so it's likely Harrison will be heading to his second property after arriving in Los Angeles.