Jennifer Aniston's date with Pedro Pascal has fans all saying the same thing 

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal threw the internet into a frenzy when they were spotted having a cozy dinner together in West Hollywood, just days after her ex-husband Justin Theroux tied the knot.

Jennifer and Pedro dined together at the Tower Bar on Saturday, and eagle-eyed fans noticed an interesting detail about her casual-cool outfit for the outing.

The 56-year-old donned a cropped black vest with a white T-shirt underneath, in a look reminiscent of her Friends finale outfit in 2004.

Although Jennifer sported a black miniskirt in the final episode rather than the blue jeans she opted for to meet Pedro, fans still grew excited at the comparison.

Her honey-blonde hair was also styled similarly to her character Rachel Green's in the show, and she wore black boots to complete the chic outfit.

"Is she wearing the Rachel's going to Paris look?" one fan wrote via social media, while another added, "It really looks like a Friends outfit!"

© X The Friends star wore an outfit reminiscent of her character Rachel Green

"She had a skirt on in the show but the top looks identical!" said a third, with many users agreeing with the sentiment. "Welcome back Rachel Green," said another.

Jennifer and Pedro's date night comes after the pair shared a sweet interaction on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in February.

The actress invited The Mandalorian star to join her on her hit show, Morning Wars, alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon.

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Pedro is known for his role on Game of Thrones, Narcos and The Last of Us

"Do you want to be on it?" Jennifer asked Pedro. Reese chimed in, saying, "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him."

"Pitch it to me now," he quipped. "I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

While fans have been left speculating over their relationship status, Pedro has kept quiet over the years about who he has dated, preferring to keep the matter private.

© Gilbert Flores / Getty The actor has kept quiet about his love life over the years

He was linked to Maria Dizzia in 2008 after they appeared on an episode of Law and Order together. The actress is well-known for her role in the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

The 49-year-old then sparked dating rumors with his Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey, after they snapped a sweet picture together smiling in the sunshine.

He later revealed how close the pair were on Reddit as per the Daily Mail , sharing that "Lena is one of my [favorite people]...She is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you're going to get a crush on her easy."

© Getty Images Justin tied the knot with his fiancée in March

Jennifer and Pedro's dinner date comes just days after her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, married his fiancée Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Two former couple were married from 2015 until they split in 2018, yet remained on good terms after their divorce.

The Running Point star shared that his ex-wife was "still very dear to me" in an interview with The Times.