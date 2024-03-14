Robert Irwin shares new family tragedy: 'Very sad news'

Robert Irwin, known for his deep connection to wildlife and conservation efforts, recently shared a touching update on Instagram that has resonated with his vast following.

At the young age of 20, Steve Iriwn’s son announced the loss of a cherished member of the Irwin family, their beloved pet chicken Nacho, who had become a familiar figure to those who have closely followed the adventures and daily life of the Irwins.

In a heartfelt video message posted on Monday evening, Robert shared: "Hi guys, very sad news to report. Unfortunately, our gorgeous little chicken Nacho, who I know you all fell in love with, and we love so much, sadly passed away."

He reminisced about Nacho, describing her as "a beautiful old chook who lived a lot of great years," emphasizing the deep affection the family had for her and the sorrow they feel at her passing.

In the spirit of continuing life's cycle and the Irwin family's unwavering love for animals, Robert also shared uplifting news about the arrival of two new members to their chicken family, named Waffles and Mochi.

He described Waffles as "the confident one" and Mochi as "a little bit more mild-mannered," showcasing the unique personalities of their latest animal companions.

© Instagram Robert with his chickens

He warmly welcomed them with the caption, "Welcome to the family," inviting his followers to share in the joy of their arrival.

The Irwin family's followers quickly rallied to offer their support and condolences over Nacho's passing, with comments like “I’m sorry to hear my brother,” and “Not nacho RIP baby girl,” highlighting the community's shared sorrow.

Bindi has a close relationship with her brother Robert and he walked her down the aisle at her wedding

Additionally, many expressed their excitement and well-wishes for the newly adopted chickens, Waffles and Mochi, with comments such as “Waffles and Mochi are adorable, and I also love their fluffy feet!”

This instance of sharing the loss of a beloved pet is not new for the Irwin family, who have previously used their platform to communicate similar moments of grief and remembrance.

In 2022, the family bid farewell to another significant member, their pet echidna who had been with them for 38 years.

© Getty Robert Irwin recently split from his girlfriend Rorie

Bindi Irwin, Robert's sister, paid tribute by describing the echidna as "The sweetest, kindest, most wonderful echidna you ever did meet. Rest In Peace, angel," encapsulating the profound bond they share with each of their animals.

