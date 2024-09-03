Steve Irwin's son Robert celebrates major news as he takes on exciting role with Prince William

Robert Irwin, the 20-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin, has taken on an exciting new role that aligns perfectly with his passion for wildlife and conservation.

Following in his father’s iconic footsteps, Robert has been named a Global Ambassador for Prince William’s prestigious Earthshot Prize, a position that cements his place among the world's leading environmental advocates.

The announcement of Robert’s new role has been met with enthusiasm and pride, particularly as it comes after his participation in the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore in 2023. During that event, Robert attended with his then-girlfriend, Rorie Buckley, marking his growing involvement in global conservation efforts.

Now, as one of the inaugural Earthshot Global Ambassadors, Robert joins an esteemed group that includes South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha.

The Earthshot Prize, which was established by Prince William in 2020, seeks to spotlight and support innovative solutions aimed at tackling the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. Robert’s new role is a testament to his lifelong dedication to preserving the natural world, a passion he inherited from his father.

© Chris Jackson Following in his father’s iconic footsteps, Robert has been named a Global Ambassador for Prince William’s prestigious Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize website lauds Robert as a "passionate wildlife photographer, television host, and conservationist," noting his involvement in numerous projects dedicated to protecting endangered species and preserving natural habitats.

"His deep connection to the natural world and his ability to inspire others through his advocacy make him an invaluable ambassador in the fight to safeguard our planet's biodiversity," the site emphasizes.

© Jamie McCarthy Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin

In a statement released after his appointment, Robert expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to further his conservation work on a global scale. "I’m honored to join Nomzamo and help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet," Robert shared. "The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and our ability to ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations."

Robert’s commitment to conservation is deeply rooted in his upbringing. Growing up in the family business, Australia Zoo, alongside his mother, Terri, and sister, Bindi, Robert was immersed in the world of wildlife from an early age.

© Gary Gershoff Naturalists Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin

His father was a revered conservationist and television personality, known for his groundbreaking work on The Crocodile Hunter. Steve’s untimely death in 2006, after being stung by a stingray while filming, left a lasting impact on his family and the world. At the time, Robert was just two years old, and Bindi was eight.

Despite the tragedy, the Irwin family has remained steadfast in their commitment to Steve’s legacy. Terri, Robert, and Bindi continue to lead Wildlife Warriors, the family’s animal conservation foundation, which works to protect endangered species through the efforts of Australia Zoo. Robert’s new role with the Earthshot Prize is a natural extension of his lifelong dedication to this cause.

The Earthshot Prize, inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, aims to generate and accelerate global efforts to repair and protect the planet over the next decade.

© Paul Archuleta (L-R) Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin, Doug The Pug, Terri Irwin and Robert Clarence Irwin

Each year, the prize awards five winners across five key categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate. These categories are designed to address the most urgent environmental issues facing the world today.

In addition to Robert and Nomzamo, the Earthshot Prize boasts a distinguished list of supporters, including Queen Rania of Jordan, actress Cate Blanchett, broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough, business leader Indra Nooyi, and designer Stella McCartney. Together, they work alongside Prince William to promote global conservation efforts and inspire positive change.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony is set to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, this November. It promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating the innovative solutions and dedicated individuals who are leading the charge in the fight to protect our planet.