Meet Liam Neeson's two lookalike sons who he welcomed with late wife Natasha Richardson

It is set to be a busy month for Liam Neeson as Paramount officially released a teaser trailer for their highly anticipated reboot of Naked Gun. The 72-year-old has taken on the role of Frank Drebin Jr – the son of Leslie Neilsen's infamous detective character from the original films.

The upcoming film is directed by Akiva Schaffer and produced by Ted’s Seth Macfarlane. Liam will star alongside the likes of Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston to continue the legacy of the cult franchise.

The actor will no doubt have the full support of his two sons, Micheál and Daniel, during the promotional months to come. Away from the spotlight, Liam shares a close relationship with both of his children despite the tragedy of losing his wife, Natasha Richardson, back in 2009.

"It’s an ongoing joy being a dad. It’s always a joy, but it’s a joyful worry," he told Her Magazine in 2012.

© Getty Images Liam Neeson with his sons Daniel Neeson and Micheal Neeson

"No matter what age they are, they’re still going to be your little boy or your little girl. And you are a hostage to love."

HELLO! takes a closer look at the lives of Micheál and Daniel and the sweet relationship they have fostered with their father.

© Getty Images Natasha passed away in 2009

Micheál Neeson

The couple welcomed their first child in June 1995 in Dublin. The 29-year-old is no stranger to the world of showbiz as he often joined his father on the set of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

"I watched all their movies, but it was kind of traumatizing at the age of 5 seeing my dad sliced in half by a lightsaber or blown up in an explosion and also kissing somebody else," Micheál shared during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2021.

© Getty Images Micheál has followed in his father's footsteps

Initially, Micheál had his sights set on the fashion industry and interned at the likes of Savile Row and Celine. However, Liam's son soon turned his interests to acting and starred in Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Vox Lux, and the Big Dogs.

Micheál doesn't shy away from the topic of his mother's devastating death despite only being 13 at the time. "In my mind, subconsciously, I either pushed it out or stored it deep inside. And so, within the next week I was like, ‘Okay, on with my life'," he shared in an interview with The Sunday Times in 2015.

© Getty Images Micheál has starred alongside his father

"When you lose somebody so close to you, sometimes you just push it away and out of your head because the thought of them hurts," Micheál explained to People in 2020.

"But I found that’s an unhealthy thing to do. You have to remember them."

Daniel Neeson

Daniel was born in New York City in August 1996. The 28-year-old graduated from Tulane University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in theater and digital media production. Similarly to his older brother, Daniel attempted to make his mark on the fashion industry and launched an eco-friendly charitable clothing line named Pine Outfitters in 2017.

© Getty Images Daniel Neeson photographed with his father Liam Neeson

However, the world of fashion wasn't always the most obvious pathway for Liam's son to go down. Speaking with People, Daniel shared that he thought fashion "was honestly the last industry" he would pursue.

"I was a massive athlete. I loved to play sports like hockey and soccer, tennis and football and all of that. I always wanted to be a producer in the entertainment industry or a hockey player or something like that."

© Getty Images Daniel showed off his margarita skills

Unlike his brother, Daniel has refrained from publicly speaking about his mom's death. However, Liam's son shared an Instagram most on the 15th anniversary of Natasha's passing back in March last year.

He penned: "I look forward to reuniting one day but for now I take solace in knowing you’re beside me every step of the way. Hopefully, I’m making you proud. I think you would definitely be proud of my margarita skills. She was the OG margarita mama! As a kid, I used to ask her for a sip of hers, and she would gently say not till you’re older. Little did she know I would one day start my own tequila brand and have way too many margaritas at my fingertips."