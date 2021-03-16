Liam Neeson's son speaks out on tragic death of mother Natasha Richardson Liam and Natasha shared two children together

It's almost 12 years to the day since Liam Neeson tragically lost his wife Natasha Richardson in a freak skiing accident. Her death was devastating not just for the Taken star, but also the couple's heartbroken boys, Micheal and Daniel.

Now actor Micheal has spoken in-depth about losing his mum and admitted he often wishes he could sit down for an adult conversation with her.

Micheal, who was just 14 at the time of Natasha's death, spoke lovingly about his late parent as he sat down for a joint interview with his dad to promote their new film together, Made In Italy, in which they star as a bereaved father and son.

In a candid conversation with The Times, Micheal recalled that fateful last skiing holiday the family shared together.

"It was so sudden. When it's unexpected and it's just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not," he admitted.

Micheal has followed his parents into the world of acting

"It can send you for a bit of a head spin, and so you just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it's her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking. I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I'm incredibly grateful for."

He continued: "She was a terrific, terrific mother. What I wish is I could have just these adult conversations with her, these random questions about the industry or music.

Micheal with his younger brother, Daniel

"I was a mama's boy growing up and she was really my best friend. I mean we were all a close family, but Danny [his younger brother] was my dad's boy and I was my mom's boy, for sure."

Micheal – who elected to change his surname to Richardson a few years ago in honour of his mother - also spoke fondly about his extraordinary childhood.

Liam and Natasha were married from 1994 until her death in March 2009

"I feel like I had a relatively normal upbringing, but then I have memories where we are on a holiday and spontaneously Mom would get everybody together and say, 'Come on, let's write something. Let's do a play,'" he revealed.

"And of course there were really talented famous actors around us, from Sir Ian McKellen to Ralph Fiennes, and we would all get together and write this funny play."

