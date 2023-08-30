Janette Manrara shares stunning detail of lavish Cheshire home

Janette Manrara has had fans obsessed over her dazzling new Cheshire home where she is bringing up her newborn baby, Lyra Rose. And on Tuesday, the mother-of-one shared another unseen detail of her lavish family abode.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 39, showed two stunning posters she has on one of her white walls. The pieces are vibrant colours and are steeped in personal meaning for Janette, and her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

One of the hangings shows an illustration of the Miami skyline, where Janette is originally from. The second shows an illustration of Lake Bled in Aljaz's home country Slovenia. The lake is also extra special for the couple, as they paid a trip there whilst on a romantic 'baby moon' just weeks before welcoming little Lyra.

The pair enjoyed a boat ride across the iconic lake and headed to Ljubljana Castle back in April, and shared a slew of snaps from their trip.

Janette and Aljaz visited Lake Bled in April

Captioning the photos, she wrote: "Beautiful day out yesterday in #LakeBled and #LjublijanaCastle. Thank you @feelslovenia [green heart emoji] #BabyMoon #MrMrsSkorjanec #iFeelsLOVEnia."

One photo saw the couple cosying up whilst on a row boat together against the vast Slovenian backdrop. The duo looked happier than ever as they beamed for the camera. They also were captured near the castle after alighting their romantic journey.

© Instagram The couple adore spending time in Slovenia

The video shared on Tuesday was so sweet as not only did it show off the pair's meaningful home detail but little Lyra made an appearance. See the full video below.

Janette Manrara shares touching detail of home

"How chores get done around the house these days…[sunglasses emoji]," Janette penned and showed Lyra on her chest in a baby sling.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

Janette and Aljaz shared the news they had become parents on 29 July with a sweet photo from the hospital. Alongside the snap were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

The new parents were besotted in the black and white snap. New mum Janette cradled little Lyra, meanwhile, Aljaz was standing behind her hospital bed with his arms surrounding his girls.

Since their little one's arrival fans have been obsessed with seeing all things Lyra on their social media accounts including the touching first moments she met her grandparents.

Janette and Aljaz have also been sharing their incredible house renovations from taking place at their impeccable home, including Lyra's beautiful Disney-themed nursery. Talking about the special room, Janette exclusively told HELLO!: "Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout."