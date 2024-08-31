Aljaz Skorjanec reunites with smiling daughter Lyra – and she's his exact double

Aljaz Skorjanec is now having to spend some time away from his young daughter, Lyra, after the dancer rejoined Strictly Come Dancing.

However, the Slovenian-born professional was able to reunite with his daughter on Saturday, and Lyra was a picture of joy as she spent time with her father. As you can see in the clip below, the youngster was all smiles as she giggled before picking up a book about Scorpios, the star sign of her mother, Janette Manrara.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec and daughter Lyra are each other's double as they reunite

"Did you miss me?" Aljaz asked his young girl as he kissed her on the top of her head before joining her in reading.

The sweetest moment in the clip had to be the pair's smiles for each other, and as the father-daughter duo squinted their eyes, their similarities were on full display.

© Instagram Aljaz and Lyra were each other's doubles!

Aljaz will soon have to be away from his daughter for the longest time since her birth as he rejoins the cast of Strictly Come Dancing following a two-year absence.

The news was confirmed last month, and in a statement, the dancer enthused: "I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family!

© Instagram Aljaz is a doting dad to his little girl

"This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can't wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor. I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I'm ready to experience the Strictly magic again."

He added: "It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!"

The dancer is returning to the Strictly family

Aljaz first joined Strictly alongside his wife, Janette, in 2013 and he lifted the Glitterball Trophy in his first year alongside Abbey Clancy. During his time on the show, he was also paired with Alison Hammond, Helen George, Daisy Lowe, Gemma Atkinson, Kate Silverton, Emma Weymouth, Clare Amfo and Sara Davies.