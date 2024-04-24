Janette Manrara shows off stunning details of Cheshire home in candid video with baby Lyra

Janette Manrana moved into her lavish Cheshire home last year, and on Wednesday, the Strictly star shared several incredible details of her ultra-luxe abode in a candid video.

The 40-year-old filmed herself carrying her baby daughter, Lyra Rose, whilst in their chic dining room. As Janette walked over to her large black-rimmed mirror she caught a glimpse of so many stunning features. See the full video below.

Janette Manrara shares details of lavish home in sweet video with baby Lyra

Underneath the oversized mirror was a matching black cabinet. A sign on the middle shelf read: "BBC ON AIR" likely from Janette's stint on BBC Moning Live. The sign is black and white and perfectly matches the dark modern interiors of the fabulous room.

Other gorgeous details included gold candle holders that hold large ornate grey candles, as well as a matching charcoal grey globe lamp.

Janette has a thing for black interiors and previously shared the monochrome details of her chic bathroom

Adding a touch of spring, Janette had a vase filled with a beautiful bouquet of brightly coloured tulips and a large bowl of orange roses on her hardwood bench-style dining table.

As she walked closer to the mirror, Janette's stunning grey artwork on the opposite wall was on full display, adding a chic dynamic to the monochrome room.

The couple also have these fabulous posters

Little Lyra looked adorable in the clip, safely secured in a baby bouncer on her mother's chest before heading out to watch a local football match with friends. The baby girl was wrapped up in a cosy pink babygrow and a knitted hat adorned with white pom poms.

Janette looked as glamorous as usual and slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram Janette and Gemma welcomed their children within weeks of each other

The Strictly professional and her husband, Aljaz Skojanec relocated to Cheshire last year after living in London.

The couple made the move ahead of welcoming their little girl and are close by to their fellow Strictly pals, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who welcomed their little boy Thiago just weeks after Lyra was born.

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," Janette exclusively told HELLO! back in February last year ahead of the move.

Aljaz was partnered with Gemma on Strictly in 2017 where she met her fiancé Gorka. The group have been inseparable ever since and regularly meet for playdates together.