NCIS star Michael Weatherly breaks from filming in hilarious video

Michael Weatherly is getting into the holiday spirit. The actor, who's been shooting NCIS: Tony & Ziva since July, is gearing up for Christmas with his wife, Bojana Jankovic and their two children.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Michael, 56, revealed that he was enjoying a welcome respite from work. Posting from inside a mysterious restaurant, the TV star wrote: "After a day of Xmas shopping…#steak and happiness. #merryxmas."

It's unclear if the doting dad is still in Budapest, which serves as one of the primary filming locations for Tony & Ziva. When he's not on the job, however, Michael typically resides in a stunning mansion in rural Connecticut.

© @M_Weatherly, Twitter Michael Weatherly resides in Connecticut

The NCIS alum was previously based in New York, before deciding to make the move. "We actually live out in the country now and the kids have trees and grass and lots of wonderful things to experience that they didn't have before," Michael explained in an interview.

"Even LA is sort of a place you don't want the kids riding bikes," he added. "So now it's bicycles and sleds and deer and foxes and cats and dogs and lots of smiles!"

A proud father of three, Michael shares his eldest son, August Weatherly with his ex-wife and The City co-star Amelia Heinle. Following their divorce, he fell for Bojana – an award-winning doctor – and together they're raising a daughter, Olivia, and a son, Liam on the East Coast.

© X The actor has been splitting his time between Connecticut and Budapest

Amid his filming schedule for Tony & Ziva, Michael has been splitting his time between Connecticut and Budapest in recent months. While he rarely shares glimpses of his family home, in November the 56-year-old surprised fans by posting a snap of his mansion's red-brick exterior, which has a rustic feel.

With Christmas fast approaching, we reckon Michael and his wife will be planning a winter hike, much like they did last year. As part of his holiday traditions, the actor has also been known to dress up as Santa Claus.

Taking to social media in December 2023, Michael filmed himself with his two youngest children. As he proclaimed "Merry Christmas!" the Tony DiNozzo star turned the camera on his kids. While Liam looked bashful and moved away from the camera, laughing, Olivia gave her dad a big smile.

The star also gave his fans a glimpse of how the family had been celebrating Christmas, revealing that his children had been partaking in some arts and crafts while he enjoyed a glass of white wine in front of an open fire.