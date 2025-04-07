Christie Brinkley stuns in a red hot string bikini in new photos — see

Christie Brinkley is counting down to a big month with the release of her debut memoir, Uptown Girl, inspired by her ex Billy Joel's song of the same name.

The 71-year-old former supermodel has been teasing the upcoming release for over two months, first announcing it in early February.

She kicked off a countdown to release date on April 29 with new photos on Instagram, posing on her boat and soaking up the sun in a red string bikini.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: HELLO! at home with Christie Brinkley

The two-piece showed off her toned figure, which she added to with a red, white and blue patterned cover-up and a straw hat, stretching herself out to get some extra rays.

"Feeling Optimistic and hope you are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead! #uptowngirlmemoire drops 29 April," she captioned the photos.

Fans left sweet comments like: "Lady in red sailing by the sea," and: "And you're lookin' hot at 71. Love you to the moon," as well as: "I love that suit and can't wait for summer on the Cape!"

© Instagram Christie shared a pair of radiant snaps of herself in a red string bikini

When Christie announced the book, she shared: "My Friends! I have exciting news I've been wanting to share with you all for so long! I've finally written a memoir, UPTOWN GIRL!"

"It will take you my dear readers from my life as a little girl, to cover girl, to uptown girl, and everything in between… with lots of adventures, some magic and some heartbreak along the way. I can't wait to share these untold stories with you."

She continued: "It will be available everywhere and anywhere books and audiobooks are sold on April 29th! (Perfect timing for Mother's Day!)"

© Instagram "Feeling Optimistic and hope you are too! Wishing everyone bright sun shiny days ahead!"

The mom-of-three later shared some behind-the-scenes images of herself working on the memoir, penning: "The idea for the book came from looking [through] letters home from my travels abroad to my many journals bursting with mementos, stories, Polaroids and illustrations."

"I always had a journal to help me keep track of my busy life…," Christie noted. "What I was doing, where I was supposed to be. I would write down the shenanigans and adventures that took place on modeling shoots all over the world!"

She even said: "Often I included little drawings of everything from friends to cover tries to charming harbors and restaurants where we enjoyed long meals and laughter."

© Getty Images The supermodel will be releasing her debut memoir later this month

A statement she released through Harper Influence during her announcement reads: "I wrote Uptown Girl to inspire readers to create the life they want, which is what I've always tried to do, not through fortune or fame, but by saying yes to adventure and trying to find the magic in every moment, no matter how big or how small."

The publishing house notes the book will touch upon "her whirlwind career, her four tumultuous marriages — including her heartbreaking divorce from Billy Joel — and the harrowing experiences (a 1994 helicopter crash) that almost cut her life short."

© Getty Images It is titled "Uptown Girl," an homage to her ex Billy Joel's song inspired by her

The book promises to capture her adventures like "traveling the world as a supermodel at the height of the model wars, living life on the road with her rock star husband and their baby, starring in blockbuster movies, riding horses with cowboys, training with world-champion boxers, and even stepping into the spotlight on Broadway."