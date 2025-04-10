Inside Anjelica Huston's country home where she's recovering from cancer

Anjelica Huston revealed that she has been cancer-free for four years, after receiving a diagnosis in 2019.

The legendary actress shared how far she has come since then, and opened up about her new lease on life.

"I managed to survive it, and I'm proud of myself," she told People. "It's not something that came lightly. It came as a big shock, but it made me conscious of what I shouldn't do, of places I shouldn't go."

"One of those places was taking life too seriously," she continued. "So now when the opportunity arises, I laugh, and I try not to make a big deal out of things."

New beginnings

© Donato Sardella The star revealed she is cancer free four years after receiving her initial diagnosis

The Addams Family star said of her remission: "It's a fantastic thing. I'm very proud of myself, and I've been very lucky. My doctors have been wonderful."

Anjelica explained that while it was important to her to keep her health battle private, she was finally ready to tell the world. "Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk about it for the obvious reasons, but there's a lot to be said for talking about it and getting it out there and celebrating the fact that one's come through," she said.

"Life is tenuous and wonderful. It also gives you the idea that the world is big and you can somehow match up to it. That you're ready for whatever happens."

A private hideaway

© Getty Images Anjelica recuperated at her private California ranch

While she was recovering from her illness, Anjelica had the perfect hideaway to rest in – her ranch in Three Rivers, California.

Bought in the early '80s, Anjelica transformed the ranch from a dilapidated structure to a stunning home, with the property sitting on 120 acres of land.

"I didn't tell anybody about this place for two or three years," she told the LA Times, "because this was the first place that was truly mine. It may not have looked like much, but I paid for it with my own money, and that felt significant at the time. And I loved the idea that you can go in and make a place better than you found it."

© Disney General Entertainment Con The 73-year-old bought the ranch in the early '80s

According to Architectural Digest, her abode is quirky, rustic, and full of personal touches from Anjelica's family and friends that she has collected over the years.

"I'm used to decorating," she told the publication. "It's that old sixties gypsy thing when I modeled and had to make a place my own for four days – you know, scarves draped over shades, rat packing."

Her home features a two-bedroom guesthouse, a studio, a pool, and stables, as she is an avid horsewoman.

A labor of love

© WireImage She lived in Venice, California with her husband until his death in 2008

The 73-year-old's greatest joy is gardening, and the ranch was the perfect place for her to create one. "My friends laugh at me for trying to create an English garden at 4,000 feet in the Rockies, and I quite agree, it's completely insane, because all I do is replant roses," she told the LA Times.

According to the Oscar winner, her favorite pastime is to "survey the beauty of my garden" as she makes her morning coffee.

She previously lived in Venice, California, in a stunning home designed by her late husband, Robert Graham; he passed away in 2008, and she sold the abode in 2014. Since then, her ranch has been a place of refuge and rest for The Witches star. "I think this house is my inner life," she told AD.

