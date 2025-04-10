Brooklyn Beckham deletes photo and clarifies details of anniversary amid family rift

It has been three years since Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot at their ultra-lavish $3 million wedding.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old took to social media, documenting a beautiful bouquet of flowers he received alongside a message which read: "Dear Nicola and Brooklyn, Wishing you a very happy anniversary! Love, Mom, Dad and all the kids."

When he first posted the snap, he simply penned: "Thank you," alongside the image, not specifying whether they came from his own parents, David and Victoria Beckham or his in-laws.

Brooklyn deleted his initial post and replaced it, referring to his in-laws in the caption

Brooklyn then deleted the photo and reposted it, this time clarifying that the flowers were from his in-laws, Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

The new message read: "Thank you so much for these amazing flowers from my in-laws [red love heart emoji] x. Love you guys."

The post came amid reports that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo are no longer on speaking terms.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn dated Kim a few years ago and he and his wife don't believe Kim has the right intentions. The outlet also said that Nicola won't be attending events where Kim is present, leaving the couples estranged.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been noticeably absent from two major events for the Beckham family recently. The first being Victoria Beckham's fashion show in Paris last month which Romeo and Kim both attended.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were noticeably absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday party

Last week, Nicola and Brooklyn also didn't attend the first of Brooklyn's dad David's 50th birthday celebrations in Miami, a stone's throw away from the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach.

Romeo took to his Instagram Stories with a photo from the big bash, writing: "Family is everything" alongside a photo of him and Kim with Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel, their sister Harper and Victoria and David.

Did Jackie and Brooklyn really date?

Youngest of the Beckham brothers Cruz appeared to shut down rumours earlier this week via his brother's Instagram comments section.

After Romeo shared a slew of snaps with Kim from their recent holiday, a follower wrote: "It’s appropriate to date your brother’s ex too? Cool."

Cruz clapped back writing: "Brooklyn and Kim never dated."