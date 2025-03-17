Brandon Sklenar reveals unexpected way he met his girlfriend — who is far more private than him

Brandon Sklenar may be a rising star with co-stars like Blake Lively and Harrison Ford, but when it comes to his love life, it appears he is just like us.

The 1923 actor is everywhere these days thanks to roles in Drop, 1923, and It Ends With Us, but really, he is a homebody at heart.

And for him, being at home means spending time with his partner Courtney Salviolo, who he recently revealed he met through none other than a dating app.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight alongside his Drop co-star Meghann Fahy, Brandon revealed that he and Courtney met through popular dating app Hinge about five years ago.

He explained: "I didn't have Facebook, I wasn't like a phone app guy and it was right when COVID happened and I was like, 'Ah [expletive], how am I going to meet somebody?'"

Brandon added that he "was on it for like two weeks" before clearly finding success on it, as he and Courtney have been together ever since.

© Getty Courtney and Brandon at the premiere of the second season of 1923

Though it wasn't until 2022 that the pair made appearances on each other's social media, and they keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, they have made red carpet appearances here and there, most recently for the season 2 premiere of 1923 in February, as well as the It Ends With Us premiere in August of last year.

Speaking with Forbes last year about working on 1923, which he described as "very intense" and the "first time I had done something like that, where I was gone for that long," for five months, he gave rare insight into his home life with Courtney.

© Getty The couple met on Hinge

"I'm a homebody — I love to be home with my partner and my dog and my house," he said at the time, though noted: "The irony is I have a job that takes me everywhere, which I love, too. It's a weird dichotomy."

© WireImage They have been dating for about five years

Brandon and Courtney, who is a personal trainer and nutritionist, are doting dog parents to Remy, and Courtney has opened up about how much the pup has meant to her for the past decade.

© Getty Images Courtney and Brandon at the It Ends With Us premiere with Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds

In a 2022 Instagram post, she wrote: "This little guy has been my lifeline for the past 10+ years. When I started experiencing chronic pain I felt defeated and lost. Remy stuck right by my side through every pain spell. I will forever recommend an animal for added support during a healing process, or lifestyle transition. Dogs not only give you unconditional love, but they get you moving!"

The post was made to Courtney's The Uncommon Balance page, where she frequently shares tips on healthy eating and work-out videos.