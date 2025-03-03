Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's family ranch in Mexico where he goes to 'disconnect'

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo doesn't ascribe to the world of celebrity. Thrust into the spotlight with his long-running role as Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer, the actor typically divides his time between LA and Mexico.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

After shooting scenes for his various jobs, Manuel, 44, loves to spend the rest of his year on his grandfather's ranch in Jalisco, Mexico, where he takes time to "disconnect" and work on his beloved lime farm, which is equipped with 300 trees. Here's what you need to know…

Back in October 2024, Manuel caught up with HOLA! for an exclusive chat, where he spoke about his life away from the cameras. Asked how he relaxes, the TV star replied: "I almost always go to the ranch; we have a ranch in Jalisco. There, I'm with family, animals, we have a small lemon orchard, and I have fun planting trees or harvesting."

A place of tranquility, Manuel joked that he often goes there to handle the complexities of fame. "No, honestly, it doesn't keep me up at night," he clarified.

"I know it's a profession where there's a lot of… not lies, but it's a world that's very… You know what? I don't take it too seriously. I do my job, and whether people like it or not is up to them."

Manuel, who frequently travels with his girlfriend Audrey McGraw, has spoken about his "huge" family in interviews too and described them as a "very tight" group. Recalling how he got into acting, the TV star credited his grandfather – a dentist with an affinity for filmmaking – as a source of inspiration.

© Instagram Manuel pictured with his girlfriend Audrey McGraw

"I have good memories. I loved ranch living," he shared with Latina. "It was a tough world because you're working very early in the morning, you work in the sun. It's hard but I loved it," Manuel explained.

"On the ranch, my Latin family was huge. Very big, we're very tight. My grandfather, he was obsessed with films and cameras. He always carried a 16mm camera. It's always been in the family. We were always putting on shows and making films in the summer."

© Instagram The actor loves ranch living

For Manuel, taking time to recharge has always been incredibly important. "Mickey [Haller] is at his best when everything is chaotic. Me, when I'm not working, I'm on a ranch. We're very different. I'm shy and he's not. I don't think I could ever go into a courtroom and talk to the jury like that," he remarked to Today.