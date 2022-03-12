Toni Braxton confirms heartbreaking news that sister Traci has died

Toni Braxton has shared the heartbreaking news that her sister Traci has died.

The singer took to social media to inform fans of the death of Traci, writing that she was "a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer".

"It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," Toni wrote alongside a picture of the Braxton family sisters, Toni, Tamar, Towanda, and Trina.

"We will miss her dearly,"

Traci passed away in the morning of 12 March; the reality star was 50.

She had been battling cancer.

Toni shared the news with fans

"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever," Toni concluded.

"When I heard the news about my mother being sick, the first thing she said was ‘I’m going to fight and beat this,'” her son Kevin shared.

"She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she isn't in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you."

Traci was 50

Traci joined her sisters in their hit reality show Braxton Family Values for seven seasons, and she also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp, The Real, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and Celebrity Family Feud.

She released two albums in 2014 and 2018, and hosted her own radio show on BLIS.FM called The Traci Braxton Show.