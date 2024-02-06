Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most outrageous Grammy Award red carpet moments in history
The most outrageous fashion moments in Grammy history: From J-Lo's jungle-print dress to Lady Gaga's egg carriage

The Grammy Awards is the home of fashion's most daring red carpet

Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Fiona WardActing Fashion and Beauty Editor
The Grammys is like the Met Gala of music, and throughout the awards' six-decade history, there have been some seriously outlandish fashion moments from the style set. 

The sartorial magic at the Grammys typically begins the second the star steps onto the red carpet, and the past has proven that nothing is off limits when it comes to other-wordly dressing (we're looking at you and your 2011 egg carriage, Lady Gaga). 

Some will say outrageous, others will say iconic. With the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony serving up a slew of best-dressed stars, HELLO! rounds up the most shocking and unusual looks to ever walk the Grammys red carpet.

The Pointer Sisters corseted gowns, 1985

Issa Pointer, Ruth Pointer and Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California© Ron Galella

Oakland girl group The Pointer Sisters went all out with corsets and ruffles at the Grammys in 1982. 

Annie Lennox's vampy Minnie Mouse outfit, 1995

Annie Lennox at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California© Steve Granitz

Minnie Mouse definitely wore latex and a studded choker just like Annie Lennox's Grammy Awards cosplay moment in 1995, right?

Jennifer Lopez's plunging Internet-breaking dress, 2000

Jennifer Lopez in a green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect© Scott Gries

Remember that J-Lo Versace dress? Everybody does. The red carpet moment garnered so many internet searches that it inspired Google to launch Google Images – now that's fashion influence. 

The jungle-print Versace gown featured a plunging neckline that dropped past her navel.

Destiny's Child's matching backless dresses, 2001

R&B group Destiny's Child show off both their fashion and their Grammy Awards for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, "The Writing's on the Wall", and Best R&B song, "Say My Name", backstage at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 21 February 2001.© VINCE BUCCI

Can we go back to a time when girlbands wore the same? Destiny’s Child were so in sync at the Grammys in 2001, dressed by none other than Beyonce’s mom.

Toni Braxton's barely-there dress, 2001

Toni Braxton, winner @ 2001 Grammy Awards; in LA 2/21/01© Vinnie Zuffante

Thought Jennifer Lopez' dress was revealing? Toni Braxton's 2001 Richard Tyler number surely takes the award for most daring – and we've got to give it to her, she worked those camera angles like a pro.

Traci Bingham's bedazzled bra, 2001

Traci Bingham arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards February 21, 2001 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. © Chris Weeks

In 2001, Traci Bingham rocked a bralette made from rhinestones instead of, er, actual fabric.

Nicki Minaj's wild thing outfit, 2011

Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 53rd Anual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center.© Frank Trapper

Nicki Minaj took the leopard print trend to new heights back in 2011, even making sure her hair matched her outfit. 

She said on the red carpet at the time: "This outfit is a masterpiece by Givenchy. What that made for is miraculous meets her cub meets ferocity meets fabulosity meets the runway." Got it.

Lady Gaga's eggcellent entrance, 2011

Singer Lady GaGa arrives at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center. © Frank Trapper

The same year, Lady Gaga arrived in an egg-shaped carriage, later emerging to perform on stage in a latex outfit. She actually revealed that the vessel was temperature controlled, and that she'd been in it for three whole days prior!

“I was in there for about 72 hours. It was a very creative experience,” the singer, who won three Grammy awards, said on Ryan Seacrest‘s KIIS-FM radio show.

“It was time for me to really prepare and think about the meaning of the song and get prepared for the performance. I really wanted to be born on stage,” she added.

Lady Gaga's alien couture, 2010

Lady Gaga arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.© Dan MacMedan

Gaga's celestial-inspired 2010 look was custom-made by Giorgio Armani. 

She said at the time: "I am honored to be wearing Armani this evening. The series of pieces Mr. Armani created for me are truly iconic; they represent not only beautiful fashion, but my spirit and essence as an artist."

Nicki Minaj's controversial Catholic-inspired look, 2012

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)© Dan MacMedan

Nicki Minaj might just clinch the most bizarre moment for the 2012 awards, when she arrived dressed in a Versace cloak with a 'Pope-alike' as her red carpet date. It sparked many complaints from the Catholic community.

CeeLo Green's all-over gold moment, 2017

Gnarly Davidson, CeeLo Green arrives at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. © Steve Granitz

CeeLo Green, under his alter-ego Gnarly Davidson, was going for gold at the Grammys in 2017, taking his look to the next level when he painted himself in liquid metal. 

Justin Bieber's insanely oversized suit, 2022

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Frazer Harrison

Justin Bieber took oversized to the next level at the Grammys in 2022. 

Shania Twain's glittering mushroom look, 2023

Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.© Amy Sussman

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker rocked up to the red carpet in Los Angeles wearing a statement spot-print suit created by American-British designer Harris Reed. 

Featuring fit-and-flare trousers and a waist-skimming tailored jacket, Shania Twain layered her striking suit over a satin corset and slipped into a pair of retro platform heels.

