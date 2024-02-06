The most outrageous fashion moments in Grammy history: From J-Lo's jungle-print dress to Lady Gaga's egg carriage

The Grammys is like the Met Gala of music, and throughout the awards' six-decade history, there have been some seriously outlandish fashion moments from the style set.

The sartorial magic at the Grammys typically begins the second the star steps onto the red carpet, and the past has proven that nothing is off limits when it comes to other-wordly dressing (we're looking at you and your 2011 egg carriage, Lady Gaga).

Some will say outrageous, others will say iconic. With the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony serving up a slew of best-dressed stars, HELLO! rounds up the most shocking and unusual looks to ever walk the Grammys red carpet.

The Pointer Sisters corseted gowns, 1985 © Ron Galella Oakland girl group The Pointer Sisters went all out with corsets and ruffles at the Grammys in 1982.

Annie Lennox's vampy Minnie Mouse outfit, 1995 © Steve Granitz Minnie Mouse definitely wore latex and a studded choker just like Annie Lennox's Grammy Awards cosplay moment in 1995, right?

Jennifer Lopez's plunging Internet-breaking dress, 2000 © Scott Gries Remember that J-Lo Versace dress? Everybody does. The red carpet moment garnered so many internet searches that it inspired Google to launch Google Images – now that's fashion influence. The jungle-print Versace gown featured a plunging neckline that dropped past her navel.

Destiny's Child's matching backless dresses, 2001 © VINCE BUCCI Can we go back to a time when girlbands wore the same? Destiny’s Child were so in sync at the Grammys in 2001, dressed by none other than Beyonce’s mom.



Toni Braxton's barely-there dress, 2001 © Vinnie Zuffante Thought Jennifer Lopez' dress was revealing? Toni Braxton's 2001 Richard Tyler number surely takes the award for most daring – and we've got to give it to her, she worked those camera angles like a pro.

Traci Bingham's bedazzled bra, 2001 © Chris Weeks In 2001, Traci Bingham rocked a bralette made from rhinestones instead of, er, actual fabric.

Nicki Minaj's wild thing outfit, 2011 © Frank Trapper Nicki Minaj took the leopard print trend to new heights back in 2011, even making sure her hair matched her outfit. She said on the red carpet at the time: "This outfit is a masterpiece by Givenchy. What that made for is miraculous meets her cub meets ferocity meets fabulosity meets the runway." Got it.



Lady Gaga's eggcellent entrance, 2011 © Frank Trapper The same year, Lady Gaga arrived in an egg-shaped carriage, later emerging to perform on stage in a latex outfit. She actually revealed that the vessel was temperature controlled, and that she'd been in it for three whole days prior! “I was in there for about 72 hours. It was a very creative experience,” the singer, who won three Grammy awards, said on Ryan Seacrest‘s KIIS-FM radio show. “It was time for me to really prepare and think about the meaning of the song and get prepared for the performance. I really wanted to be born on stage,” she added.

Lady Gaga's alien couture, 2010 © Dan MacMedan Gaga's celestial-inspired 2010 look was custom-made by Giorgio Armani. She said at the time: "I am honored to be wearing Armani this evening. The series of pieces Mr. Armani created for me are truly iconic; they represent not only beautiful fashion, but my spirit and essence as an artist."

Nicki Minaj's controversial Catholic-inspired look, 2012 © Dan MacMedan Nicki Minaj might just clinch the most bizarre moment for the 2012 awards, when she arrived dressed in a Versace cloak with a 'Pope-alike' as her red carpet date. It sparked many complaints from the Catholic community.

CeeLo Green's all-over gold moment, 2017 © Steve Granitz CeeLo Green, under his alter-ego Gnarly Davidson, was going for gold at the Grammys in 2017, taking his look to the next level when he painted himself in liquid metal.

Justin Bieber's insanely oversized suit, 2022 © Frazer Harrison Justin Bieber took oversized to the next level at the Grammys in 2022.