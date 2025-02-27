Jessica Alba showcases telling new tattoo amid divorce from Cash Warren

Jessica Alba is embracing a new chapter in her life—quite literally. The actress and entrepreneur has marked this moment of transformation with a brand-new tattoo, a delicate script that perfectly encapsulates her journey of self-discovery.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Fantastic Four star gave fans a glimpse into her latest ink session, captioning a carousel of images, "The current chapter."

Dressed casually in a white tank top and olive-green cargo pants, Jessica, 43, snapped a selfie mid-session, flashing her signature stacked jewelry—including her sentimental "HHH" necklace, a tribute to her three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

But it was the final reveal that truly caught everyone's attention. Inked along the inside of her arm in elegant cursive, the words read: "life is transformation is life."

The phrase, simple yet profound, reflects the mindset Jessica has embraced in recent months as she navigates major changes in her personal life.

The tattoo comes just weeks after Jessica confirmed her separation from husband Cash Warren following nearly 17 years of marriage.

The former couple, who first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and married four years later, have long been admired for their close-knit family dynamic.

News of their split first surfaced in January, and shortly after, Jessica took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about their decision.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote.

"I’m proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

While Jessica's announcement was met with an outpouring of love from fans, it was clear that the decision was one made with deep thought and mutual respect.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other," she shared, emphasizing that their priority remains their children.

As part of her introspective journey, Jessica also shared a poignant poem titled Wilted Flowers, which touched on themes of personal growth, healing, and self-awareness.

"Your kids will figure you out one day," one line read. "They will see you as a human, with flaws and trauma."

Another verse added, "Heal so that they don't have to heal from you."

Fans and friends flooded the comments with support, praising Jessica's honesty and strength. "A beautiful chapter," one follower wrote, while her longtime fitness trainer encouraged, "Kick ass always, sister, in every new incarnation of yourself :)"

Through every stage of her life, Jessica has never shied away from expressing herself—both emotionally and through body art.

Over the years, she's collected a series of meaningful tattoos, including designs dedicated to her children, a delicate Sanskrit script reading "lotus," and a once-prominent floral design on the back of her neck, which she later chose to remove.