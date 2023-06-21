BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst shares 'hurtful' experience following father's diagnosis in moving segment

Nina Warhurst gave BBC Breakfast viewers an insight into what it's like spending a day with her father, Chris, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2022.

During a film for the show, in which she was seen picking her dad up and taking him for lunch at Costa Coffee, she recalled one "hurtful" experience when a supermarket worker rolled her eyes at her and her dad.

"We have always been a family obsessed with food, sitting and sharing," she explained as the pair sat down for lunch.

© BBC Nina took her dad, Chris, to Costa Coffee

"I want my dad to be able to choose his own lunch and use his own money for as long as possible, I think that is really important. We have had some brilliant experiences.

"But we have had some horrible moments, I remember a supermarket worker rolled her eyes at us because it was taking a while at the till.

"It's hurtful and it knocks your confidence," she added.

© BBC Nina shared an insight into a day out with her dad

The 42-year-old went on to say: "There are millions of us doing our very, very best to live alongside this and actually, everyone can do a little bit to help make these shared spaces feel like a comfortable place to be.

"Every time someone engages, instead of turning away, every time someone gives us the space to take our time, it helps us to feel like we still belong."

Nina, who is expecting her third child with husband Ted, has been very open about her father's dementia diagnosis on the programme. Back in March, the journalist detailed the struggle of those suffering from dementia and the impact on their families.

© Twitter Nina Warhurst with her dad, Chris

"We have been fortunate that my dad has never gotten angry," she explained. "I know that can happen with different forms of dementia, but he didn't understand it was happening. When we had conversations about changing the set-up, maybe giving some respite care he thought nothing was wrong."

She continued: "Having to tell little fibs all the time just broke your heart but it was in his best interest. There were times when, 'if I don't fib to him to get us over this hump, we are not going to get there.'"

© Instagram Nina's father was diagnosed with dementia in 2022

She went on to explain that her father would phone her up and ask her to come to his house but by the time she got there would ask, 'What are you doing here?'.

Nina admitted that she felt guilty when she became angry with him, saying: "At that point, it is hard not to be cross and that was the surprising thing, I felt really guilty because I was getting angry with him.

© Instagram Nina is expecting her third child with husband Ted

"I was taking it out on him and I had two tiny kids at home that I wasn't seeing as much and I wasn't focused at work, there are these ripples that then go through your family as well."