Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, shares first photo since getting pacemaker in new update

Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken to his Instagram page to thank fans for all the well-wishes he has received following major surgery.

Last week, the Terminator star revealed he had a pacemaker fitted after previously having three open heart surgeries.

Sharing his first picture since having the pacemaker installed, the Hollywood star looked the picture of good health.

He wrote: "Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2.

"Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you're really looking for it."

Ahead of his procedure, Arnold explained on his Arnold's Pump Club podcast: "Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker."

This surgery, although significant, didn't dampen his spirit or slow him down. Just a few days later, Arnold was already attending a major environmental event with Jane Fonda, showcasing his remarkable recovery and resilience.

Arnold's history with heart surgeries dates back to 1997, when he first underwent an open heart operation to replace a defective aortic valve. Subsequent surgeries in 2018 and later years were necessitated by the degeneration of replaced valves and complications from previous operations.

Reassuring his fans, he added: "First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.

"By the way, when we talk about exercise being the only magic pill to slow down aging, look at Jane. She's ten years older than me, turning 87 this year! Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery."

He continued: "I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible.

"They also advised me that it was time to go through with this because some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular.

"It had been like that for a few years, so I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full check-up and see how my heart was doing. That’s life with a genetic heart issue. But you won't hear me complaining."