Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' cheeky exchange amid time apart

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are one of Hollywood's longest-reigning couples, and for good reason. After almost 25 years of marriage, the duo are more in love than ever, and they're known to flirt on social media.

In their latest exchange, Michael, 80, shared a snap from his adventures in nature, captioned: "Tree Hugging Saturday! What's everyone up to this weekend? Wishing you all you a great weekend!"

As fans flocked to the comments, Catherine, 55, joined in, quipping: "Spectacular. The tree is nice, too."

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas got together in 1998

Busier than ever, Catherine and Michael have been navigating her non-stop schedule on the upcoming revenge thriller series, Kill Jackie. Based on Nick Harkaway's bestselling novel, The Price You Pay, Catherine has signed on as both the lead actress and an executive producer.

Production officially commenced in March, with the cast and crew heading to Bilbao, Lisbon, London and Swansea for the project.

© Getty Images Catherine is currently busy shooting Kill Jackie around the world

Currently, it is unclear if Michael has been travelling with his wife, but given their decision to live apart while she shot season two of Wednesday in Ireland, we wouldn't be surprised if the pair are giving long-distance a go while planning their next reunion.

© Getty Images The couple were forced to spend time apart in 2024 while Catherine filmed season two of Wednesday in Ireland

The secret to their enduring marriage

One of Hollywood's most solid couples, Catherine and Michael are consistently asked for the secret to their enduring marriage. Back in 2021, Catherine told PEOPLE that while they've had their "ups and downs," the "constant is love and respect."

© Getty The couple share a similar sense of humor

"We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company," she noted. "My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off.

"I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years, bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

Michael and Catherine's love story

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Love Story

Michael and Catherine first crossed paths at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998. Immediately smitten with the Mask of Zorro star, the A-lister had approached her while she was sitting in a bar and, after getting to know Catherine, told her: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

© KMazur Michael and Catherine first crossed paths at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998

While Catherine was far from impressed, she was pleasantly surprised when Michael arranged for roses to be sent to the set of her next film, and after going on their first date, they quickly fell for each other.

The following year, Michael popped the question at his Aspen home on New Year's Eve and by 2000, the duo tied the knot at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. A star-studded wedding, estimated to have cost $1.5 million, Catherine walked down the aisle in a Christian Lacroix gown, complete with a billowing train and a veil that reportedly cost $140,000.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Their son, Dylan Michael, was born just three months before their nuptials, while their daughter, Carys Zeta, arrived in April 2003. Catherine is also a doting stepmother to Cameron Douglas, whom Michael welcomed with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker, in 1978.