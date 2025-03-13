Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie has such a chic home. See photos.

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie has the most gorgeous property in North London.

The 30-year-old often shares photos of her home as she continues to renovate the property, and on Wednesday, Rosie shared a rather chic corner of her utility room. The mum-of-one is documenting her daughter Billie's weaning process, and it was in the update that the fabulous corner was seen.

As she chatted to the camera about keeping note of the foods her baby girl has been trying, what couldn't go unnoticed was the fabulous décor in the background.

On the wall was a framed print listing food items in a stylistic, handwriting-like font in multicolours. It read: "Morning coffee, croissants, jam on toast, orange juice, eggs Benedict."

The video also showed off Rosie's chic sage green cabinets and cupboard. On the side were two Emma Bridgewater mugs—one that read "Daddy," no doubt belonging to her fiancé, Steve White, and one adorned with a sausage dog in tribute to their beloved pooch, Ruby.

© Instagram Steve cuddled Ruby in a sweet birthday photo

The update came just hours before Rosie shared a heartfelt tribute to her "first-born," her aforementioned pup.

"Happy fourth birthday to our first-born [paws emoji] @rubyisasausage," Rosie wrote alongside a photo of Ruby and Steve standing outside one of their local pubs.

Ruby looked adorable wearing a light brown high-neck fleece whilst being cuddled by her owner.

Lorraine is besotted by Ruby

Friends and fans flocked to the comments to share their birthday wishes for the pup.

Fans of Lorraine will be familiar with Ruby, as she has made appearances on her ITV show over the years.

Lorraine's Life as a Grandma

If one thing is for sure, it's that Lorraine couldn't be more delighted to be a grandmother. She is continually sharing updates not only of adorable moments with little Billie but also showing her support for her daughter and Steve.

Just weeks after her daughter gave birth, Lorraine gushed about how proud she was of Rosie for her openness about her body post-partum.

Resharing a photo of Rosie donning a maternity bra and disposable underwear, she opened up about her new relationship with her body after bringing Billie into the world.

Lorraine wrote: "BEYOND proud of my Rosie - the most amazing new mum - showing childbirth how it really is xxxxx."

© Shutterstock Rosie welcomed her first child in August this year

Shortly after Billie's birth, Lorraine and Rosie sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

During the conversation, Lorraine said of Billie's birth: "We have always been close, but I think this brought us closer."

"She's obviously got a bit of understanding of what it's like to be a mum and to have that overwhelming love and responsibility. And for me, to see my baby having a baby is so beautiful."