Rosie Kelly shares rare wedding update with fiancé Steve White

Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie, has shared a rare update on her wedding day plans with her fiancé, Steve White.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star took part in an Instagram Q&A session on Saturday during which she answered a handful of questions about her baby daughter Billie, motherhood and her future plans with Steve.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve share one daughter together

When asked by one follower whether she'd started any wedding planning yet, Rosie, 30, responded: "Believe it or not the big things are booked! Just need to sort the fun stuff out like the dress and need to try [to] convince @stevewhite94 to wear a kilt."

© Instagram The pair got engaged while on holiday in Spain last year

Steve popped the question during a trip to Spain last year, using a two-carat diamond ring designed by Elizabeth McDonald. At the time, Rosie told her followers: "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it's about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94."

While the pair have kept details surrounding their big day largely under wraps, Rosie did share a few details with HELLO! following the arrival of her little girl.

"We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl, so maybe 2026," she shared. Musing on their ideal location, Rosie added: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."

© Instagram Rosie with her fiancé Steve and their dog Ruby

Elsewhere, podcast host Rosie shared an update on motherhood, revealing both the highs and lows. "I still don't feel grown up enough to be someone's mum - someone I know used the phrase 'hurricane' for it and that's exactly it," the mother-of-one candidly shared.

"I have amazing days and I have awful days - the killer for me is just the constant worrying. How women do it on their own is beyond me - it takes a village!" she continued.

Billie's arrival

Rosie and Steve have been wrapped up in a baby bubble ever since they welcomed their firstborn into the world back in August last year.

The mother-of-one opted to have a caesarean after discovering that she was suffering from placenta previa - a condition where the placenta partially or completely covers the cervix, which impedes the ability to have a natural birth.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lorraine Kelly welcomes daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie onto her show

When choosing Billie's full name, Rosie and Steve included a touching tribute to Rosie's mother Lorraine, with Billie's full name being Billie Kelly Smith-White.

© Instagram The pair are relishing parenthood

Both parents liked the name Billie, Kelly is a tribute to Rosie's presenter mum, while Billie's surname is a combination of both Steve and Rosie's surnames.

"We wanted to do Smith-White because I'm the last Smith — my dad's siblings didn't have any children, and neither did my mum's," Rosie previously told us.