Rosie Kelly shares rare wedding update with fiancé Steve White

Lorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie, has shared a rare update on her wedding day plans with her fiancé, Steve White.
The Celebrity Gogglebox star took part in an Instagram Q&A session on Saturday during which she answered a handful of questions about her baby daughter Billie, motherhood and her future plans with Steve.
When asked by one follower whether she'd started any wedding planning yet, Rosie, 30, responded: "Believe it or not the big things are booked! Just need to sort the fun stuff out like the dress and need to try [to] convince @stevewhite94 to wear a kilt."
Steve popped the question during a trip to Spain last year, using a two-carat diamond ring designed by Elizabeth McDonald. At the time, Rosie told her followers: "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you’ll know when it's about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94."
While the pair have kept details surrounding their big day largely under wraps, Rosie did share a few details with HELLO! following the arrival of her little girl.
"We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl, so maybe 2026," she shared. Musing on their ideal location, Rosie added: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."
Elsewhere, podcast host Rosie shared an update on motherhood, revealing both the highs and lows. "I still don't feel grown up enough to be someone's mum - someone I know used the phrase 'hurricane' for it and that's exactly it," the mother-of-one candidly shared.
"I have amazing days and I have awful days - the killer for me is just the constant worrying. How women do it on their own is beyond me - it takes a village!" she continued.
Billie's arrival
Rosie and Steve have been wrapped up in a baby bubble ever since they welcomed their firstborn into the world back in August last year.
The mother-of-one opted to have a caesarean after discovering that she was suffering from placenta previa - a condition where the placenta partially or completely covers the cervix, which impedes the ability to have a natural birth.
When choosing Billie's full name, Rosie and Steve included a touching tribute to Rosie's mother Lorraine, with Billie's full name being Billie Kelly Smith-White.
Both parents liked the name Billie, Kelly is a tribute to Rosie's presenter mum, while Billie's surname is a combination of both Steve and Rosie's surnames.
"We wanted to do Smith-White because I'm the last Smith — my dad's siblings didn't have any children, and neither did my mum's," Rosie previously told us.