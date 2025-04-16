Meet the Zara heiress with a staggering £8 billion net worth

Almost all of us will have seen Zara stores on the high street, with many of us even having purchased several items from the business.

The company is part of Inditex, a multinational clothing store that also owns other successful Spanish clothing companies and was founded by Amancio Ortega and Rosalia Mera in 1985. With such a successful business, it's fair to assume a power struggle might break out when Amancio passes the reins, but this won't happen for Zara as his successor is all but appointed.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Marta is the current chair of Inditex

The businessman has made it clear since 2008 that he intends to hand the company over to his daughter, Marta Ortega Perez, who already serves as the chair of the brand.

In his biography, The Man from Zara, he confessed: "What gives me a great deal of peace of mind is that we've managed to make it to the second generation almost without anybody noticing… The problem of succession is settled, because everything has been delegated."

© Getty Images Marta will inherit the brand from her father

So, who is Marta?

Early life and career

Born on 10 January 1984, Marta is the only daughter of Amancio Ortega and his second wife, Flora Pérez Marcote. She has two older half-siblings, Carlos and Sandra. While the business will one day go to Marta, Sandra is currently the second-richest person in Spain after inheriting her late mother's stake in the company.

Marta studied at the European School of Business in London and when she graduated she started working as a sales assistant in a Chelsea branch of the brand.

© WireImage Marta started her career in Zara as a sales assistant

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal in 2021 about the start of her career, she reflected: "The first week, I thought I was not going to survive, but then you get kind of addicted to the store. Some people never want to leave. It's the heart of the company."

The 41-year-old has since progressed far in the company, sitting on the board of directors since 2015. In 2021, it was confirmed that she would become the chair of the company, and she started in the role in 2022.

Relationship with father

Marta has a close bond with her dad, and speaking to the Financial Times in 2022, she said: "My father, is the best at getting the best out of everyone… And I think that is the key, because obviously no one is good at everything."

© Europa Press via Getty Images The pair enjoy a close relationship

It's clear that her father is her business hero, as when Marta was appointed chair of Inditex, she said she would "dedicate my life to building upon my parents' legacy, looking to the future but learning from the past".

Net worth

© WireImage Marta is worth billions

Currently, Marta is believed to be worth £8 billion, but she stands to inherit a lot more due to her father's vast empire. Amancio is the second-richest man in Europe, worth a cool £90 billion.

Personal life

Marta was married to champion showjumper Sergio Alvarez Moya between 2012 and 2015, with the pair welcoming a son. At their wedding, Marta wore an embroidered dress by designer Narciso Rodríguez. Their seafood-inspired menu was prepared by top chefs Marcelo Tejedor and Nacho Manzano.

While she doesn't often speak of her children, speaking to the FT, she said of her son: "He's totally obsessed with clothes and labels."

© Europa Press via Getty Images The businesswoman is happily married to Carlos Torretta

She later married Carlos Torretta, a public relations officer at the company. The couple married in 2018 and Marta wore a custom Valentino gown for their nuptials. The pair welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in 2020.

They added star power to their wedding with the likes of Coldplay and Jamie Cullum performing at the ceremony.