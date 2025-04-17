Dianne Buswell is the picture of elegance in candid wedding photo

Dianne Buswell never fails to look glorious whether it be on the red carpet or a down-to-earth photo from the Strictly Come Dancing rehearsal room.

On Thursday, the dancer, 35, looked glorious donning a floral evening dress whilst at her friend's wedding. The stunning black-and-white shot showed Dianne beaming from her seat at the wedding breakfast.

Captioning the post, she penned: "An in the moment photo of pure joy and happiness [red love heart emoji] it was actually taken at Ambar and Caspar's wedding which was a magical night [red love heart emoji]."

Dianne looked gorgeous in the strappy number which she accessorised with copious earrings.

As for her hair, the professional ballroom dancer wore her flame-hued tresses down and poker straight.

The beautiful snap went down a treat with friends and fans who couldn't wait to share kind messages in the comments section.

Her fellow Strictly professional Nancy Xu commented with a string of heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Vito Coppola added three red love heart emojis.

Dianne's glamorous Brighton life

When she's not on stage or in rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing Dianne is at her glamorous mansion in Brighton with her YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The couple moved into their sprawling home, that's worth more than £3 million, in 2023 after upping sticks from Sussex where they had another gorgeous property.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe's living room is a rustic dream

Since moving into their costal forever home, the couple has been transforming each room a glorious task given the incredible facilities the property has.

The 7,741 square foot mansion features five-bedrooms, 6 reception roomsa grand double glass staircase and open-plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the garden.

© Instagram Joe and Dianne also have an impressive movie room

As for the decor, the couple have opted for modern amenities blended with boho-chic styling.

The property was formerly owned by Premier League footballer Lewis Dunk.