Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's luxurious lounge with sky-high ceilings at £3.5m Brighton mansion

Dianne Buswell is hoping to win big this weekend alongside her celebrity partner, comedian Chris McCausland after they landed a place in Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing grand finale.

The pair have captured the hearts of the nation with their self-deprecating humour, hard work, and Chris' awe-inspiring moves he's picked up with aplomb.

Dianne has also won humongous praise for her phenomenal teaching abilities.

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris have reached the grand finale

When the professional dancer isn't busy working hard on her routines, she and her vlogger and former Strictly contestant boyfriend Joe Sugg can be found at home in their luxury mansion worth more than £3 million.

The pair moved into their dream home in the summer of last year and ever since have been putting their finishing touches on it to make their vision come to life.

One room that is so impressive is their lounge.

Click through the gallery to read more…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dianne Buswell shows off her gorgeous hair transformation

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's luxe living room with sky-high ceilings

1/ 4 © Instagram After a hard day's work, the pair no doubt love cosying up on their sofa in front of the TV. Luckily, they have the perfect place to do so. Their lounge is so spacious and is made even more so thanks to the high ceilings. The couple have kept the walls neutral with wooden panelling on the lower half of the walls. The colour blends in perfectly with the ceilings which lift the room even higher. They also have spotlights dotted across the ceiling adding extra lighting without it being too harsh.

2/ 4 © Instagram Joe and Dianne have a large three-piece sofa nestled in front of the television unit which is mounted in the wall, creating a seamless blend between the screen and the wall. Underneath the screen is an in-built fire, adding even more cosy vibes to the room.

3/ 4 © Instagram A close-up look at their lounge was shown on Joe's YouTube channel featuring Dianne's mum Rina. One corner features a 'snug' chair nestled underneath the window which is draped with white shutter blinds. Next to the snug sits a plant and a bookcase filled with books, frames and more ornaments. Joe and Dianne have placed other cosy comforts in their room including neutral lamps, candles, throws, plenty of cushions, and a plush rug on top of the wooden floor.

4/ 4 © Instagram Not only do Joe and Dianne have a cosy lounge, but they also have an impressive movie room. Decked out with plush dark grey carpet, multiple comfy chairs and dark paint on the walls, the whole room has a proper cinema feel. The couple have also placed film posters and other artefacts from cartoons and movies they love for extra character.

Joe and Dianne's £3.5m home was a serious upgrade

They dropped a whopping £3.5 million on a five-bedroom home formerly owned by football player, Lewis Dunk, according to the MailOnline.

Joe and Dianne have plenty of space as the home boasts 7,741 square feet and includes five bathrooms, six reception rooms, a double staircase, an open plan kitchen and lounge overlooking the huge garden, an indoor heated swimming pool and a gym.

Joe and Dianne's home is super impressive View post on Instagram

The house also came with a two-storey house extension to the front and side of the home.

The first floor, ground, and lower ground floors also underwent a rear extension, and a detached front garage was also added after the Premier League player submitted plans to extend the property four months after moving in back in 2016.