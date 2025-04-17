Michael J. Fox supported by beloved stars during special outing without wife Tracy Pollan

Michael J. Fox's latest night out was as charitable as it was star-studded.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Back to the Future actor stepped out for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's benefit gala.

The beloved star first disclosed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1998, seven years after he first received the diagnosis, and two years later, in 2000, he launched his foundation.

During the special night, Michael, who appeared to have attended the event without his wife Tracy Pollan, posed on the red carpet with several of the special guests who stepped out in support, including Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Sheryl Crow, Willie Geist, and Chris Stapleton, among others.

For the night out — which featured performances from Sheryl and Chris as well as Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook — Michael wore a burnt orange printed button down layered under a suede jacket, paired with fitted gray jeans.

Michael is based in New York City with his wife Tracy, who he married in 1988, and with whom he shares four kids, son Sam Michael Fox, 35, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, 30, and, Schuyler Frances Fox, 30, and daughter Esmé Annabelle Fox.

Per MJFF's website, since their foundation in 2000, they have raised over $1.75 billion dollars in their quest for more Parkinson's research and a possible cure. In honor of his steadfast commitment to the cause, last year, Michael was honored at the Time 100 Gala with the second annual Time100 Impact Award, given to trailblazers for pushing boundaries in their industries.

During his speech at the time after accepting the Impact Award, touching on the progress of Parkinson's research, he shared: "We now know we are dealing with not just a clinical approach to Parkinson's disease, but a truly biological understanding of its symptoms, progress and clues towards finding a cure sooner than we ever would've hoped for."

In addition to the Impact Award, he was also included in Time's list of 100 most influential people for 2024, along with others such as Dev Patel, Dua Lipa, E. Jean Carroll, Taraji P. Henson, Patrick Mahomes, Kelly Ripa, and Kylie Minogue.

His tribute for the magazine's special annual issue was written by Ryan Reynolds, who met Michael almost 20 years ago, and is on the board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. "I know Michael J. Fox. Like, I know him pretty damn well. He's funny. He's warm. He's handsome and intensely smart. He also falls a lot. Not just because he has Parkinson's. He falls a lot because he's unafraid to fly," he first wrote. See a video from the foundation's 2022 gala below.

Ryan continued: "I've watched him raise the bar for purpose and passion. It'd be kinda lazy to simply characterize him as the greatest champion of Parkinson's research on the planet," revealing: "He's someone who helped my dad, along with millions of others, feel less alone."

"It'd be kinda lazy to simply regard him as a movie star who shaped the lives of people all over the planet with a uniquely electric wit and self-aware charm. He's the sum of these beautiful parts. And so many more."