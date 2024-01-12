Michael J. Fox's wife, 63, steals the limelight with ultra-glam appearance in loved-up photo with husband

Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, made an appearance at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in NYC on Thursday – and she made a very glam entrance in an all-black ensemble.

The 63-year-old, who will celebrate 36 years of marriage to the Back to the Future star in July, looked incredibly chic in a tight black top that boasted a halterneck with a mesh bodysuit underneath that exposed her toned arms.

Tracy completed her look with black pants that gently flared at the bottom, a pair of peep-toe black heels, and stud earrings.

© Getty Images Tracy looked gorgeous in her chic outfit

She wore her blonde hair tied back in a low bun, with curled pieces pulled out framing her face, which looked glowing with a pop of bright lipstick and a soft smokey eye.

Michael, 62, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy suit teamed with a light blue shirt and polka dot tie. The couple looked as loved-up as ever as they posed for photos arm-in-arm.

Tracy and Michael have been married since 1988 after first meeting on the set of the popular sitcom, Family Ties in 1985. However, at the time, Michael was romantically involved with actress Nancy McKeon, and Tracy was dating actor Kevin Bacon.

© Getty Images Tracy and Michael put on a loved-up display at the gala

Two years later, they found themselves single and reunited when they were cast in the drama film Bright Lights, Big City. After seven months of dating, they wed on July 16, 1988, at West Mountain Inn in Arlington, Vermont. They now share four children: son Sam, 34, twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 22.

Three years into their marriage, Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease aged just 29, but he didn't share his condition with the public until 1998.

© Getty Images Tracy and Michael will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary in 2024

Discussing their relationship in an interview with CBS Mornings last November, Michael confessed that neither of them knew what the future would hold for them following his diagnosis. "I had no idea what to expect and neither did she," Michael said.

"She had indicated to me by saying, for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, she was able to get me through it and go through it with me. And she has for 35 years."

Michael also admitted that he would have forgiven his wife if she decided to "step out" of their marriage. "At any time, she would have been forgiven to say, 'I just want to step out,' but she didn't do that."

© Getty Images Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan have been married 35 years

He added: "I love Tracy obviously and she's an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she's a person. I think that's why it's gone okay."

Michael has raised awareness and over $2 billion for research for Parkinson's, which currently has no cure. Having lived with the disease for decades, he says he is no longer scared of death.

WATCH: Inside Michael J. Fox's battle with Parkinson's disease

"One day I’ll run out of gas," he told Town & Country. "One day I'll just say, ‘It's not going to happen. I'm not going out today.' If that comes, I'll allow myself that. I'm 62 years old."

He added: "Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn't be unheard of. And so, no, I don't fear [death]."

