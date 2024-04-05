Meet Michael J. Fox's striking four children with wife Tracy Pollan: All we know

Michael J. Fox has many achievements to be proud of – including raising over $2 billion for Parkinson's research projects – but no doubt his proudest accomplishment is raising four incredible children.

The 62-year-old is father to son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, and youngest daughter Esmé, 22, all of whom he shares with his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan.

Michael and his kids are incredibly close, and they often feature in sweet family photos on his Instagram account.

© Instagram Michael and Tracy with their four children

He previously shared an insight into his children's personalities, calling them "beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people," in a Mother's Day post to Tracy in 2022.

The family-of-six's bond is evident, with Michael telling Good Housekeeping in 2009: "We'll go up to the country. And it's not unusual to make popcorn and then for all six of us to climb into bed and watch TV – just bodies everywhere.

"We are a really affectionate family, and we laugh a lot."

Michael is also adamant about making his children a priority, and in a previous interview with Reader's Digest, the Back to the Future star shared his best parenting advice.

He said: "Always be available to your kids. Because if you say, 'Give me five minutes, give me 10 minutes,' it'll be 15, it'll be 20. And then when you get there, the shine will have worn off whatever it is they wanted to share with you."

© Instagram The couple's kids often feature on their parents' social media

Michael added: "I've never gotten up to see something one of my kids wanted to show me and not been rewarded."

Michael – who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 – also explained how his illness has affected his children. "With Parkinson's, my kids just make the transition. If I am reaching for something, they will just do it and carry on," he said.

"[They have learned] empathy, resilience, and also sorting out what's important from what's not – things like vanity."

Meet Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's four children below…

Sam Michael Fox

© Instagram Michael and Sam look so alike

Michael and Tracy's eldest child and only son, Sam, was born on May 30, 1989. Not only does he bear a striking resemblance to his famous father, but he also followed his footsteps into the film industry.

Sam is an actor and producer whose credits include Ben Barnes' 11:11 music video, the short film Good Grief, and his dad's documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Michael and Tracy were overjoyed when they discovered they were going to be first-time parents, telling People at the time: "We did the whole womb music deal, where we put the headphones on Tracy’s stomach and played everything from Vivaldi to the Allman Brothers."

Aquinnah Kathleen Fox

© Instagram Michael with daughter Aquinnah

Aquinnah is one-half of the twin daughters Michael and Tracy welcomed on February 15, 1995. According to her LinkedIn profile, she lives in Los Angeles where she works in TV development at Annapurna Pictures after working as an assistant at United Talent Agency for 15 months.

She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology, visual & media studies, and art history from Duke University, during which time she spent three months as an event planning intern at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in New York City.

Schuyler Frances Fox

© Instagram Michael J. Fox and his daughter Schuyler

Like her twin sister, Schuyler prefers to keep her private life out of the spotlight but does attend the occasional red carpet with her dad.

According to her LinkedIn, she is a graduate of Pomona College where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2017. In 2021, she went back to school and attended Harvard University, where she graduated with a Master of Education.

Schuyler also worked for her dad's The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research as a research cohorts officer for 11 months. She now resides in Massachusetts where she works as an assistant producer at FableVision, an educational media developer and production studio.

Esmé Annabelle Fox

© Instagram Michael J. Fox and his daughter Esmé

The youngest of Michael and Tracy's children, Esmé, was born on November 3, 2001. Not much is known about Esmé. Like her sisters, most of her social media accounts are set to private, but she has appeared on her dad's Instagram.

She is currently studying for a bachelor's degree in global cultural studies & literature with a minor in journalism & visual media at Duke University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Alongside her studies, Esmé works part-time as a reporter for The 9th Street Journal, a news website run by Duke University's journalism students.

