Taylor Swift's insanely lavish birthday gift from Kansas City Chief's owner revealed

Taylor Swift recently turned 34 on December 13th, and her birthday was marked with a generous gift from the Kansas City Chiefs' owners.

Taylor, who has become an integral part of the NFL franchise due to her relationship with star player Travis Kelce, was presented with an exceptionally unique and dazzling accessory.

On the occasion of her birthday, Tavia Hunt and her daughter Gracie shared photos on Instagram featuring Taylor holding an exquisite gift box from the Hunt family.

The gift, as later revealed, was a microphone purse from the iconic Judith Leiber Couture. Gracie updated her Instagram post to express her appreciation for the assistance in selecting this special gift, thanking personal shopper and stylist Josh Trevino and the luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

© Instagram Taylor receives an extremely lavish gift for her birthday

"Thank you both for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gif!,” she added in the caption.

Tavia, in her own post, confirmed the gift's details and shared her admiration for Taylor, stating, "She is actually one of the kindest, most intelligent people I’ve ever met.”

© Gotham Taylor Swift heads out on her birtthday

The microphone purse, a "disco-inspired" novelty clutch, is available in three crystal-encrusted color variations: silver, gold, and black Hematite, each retailing for $4,995.

Judith Leiber Couture is renowned for its whimsical, real-life-inspired accessories, ranging from passport covers to pancake stack clutches.

© Instagram Taylor Swift is surrounded by friends and a birthday cake at Freemans

This collection has garnered attention from celebrities like AnnaSophia Robb and Sofia Richie Grainge. The brand's repertoire extends to other music-themed items, including a boom box bag and a cassette tape clutch.

On her birthday, Taylor was seen in New York City carrying the Aquazzura Galactic Mini Tote, another sparkly accessory, but her regular style typically includes more subdued choices.

© Gotham Blake Lively (L) and Taylor Swift celebrate the singer's 34th birthday in NYC

During the summer, she favored brown crossbody bags like the Ralph Lauren Calfskin Wellington Shoulder Bag and the Mansur Gavriel M Frame Box Bag.

Recently, she has opted for simple black shoulder bags and was also spotted with the Louis Vuitton Camera Box bag, a piece previously worn by her friend Blake Lively.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.