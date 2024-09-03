Daisy Edgar-Jones' crinkle bikini is top of our wishlists

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Daisy Edgar-Jones is rocketing up the fashion ranks.

The 26-year-old only entered the Hollywood sphere in 2020, yet has commanded the fashion industry like no other.

Gucci, Chloé and Magda Butrum form the foundation of her luxury wardrobe, which is regularly debuted on red carpets and BTS Instagram snaps courtesy of her stylist Dani Michele.

However, Daisy shelved the opulent garments for holiday attire as she jetted off to the West Indies for a well-deserved break.

© Instagram/Daisy Edgar Jones The actress championed cult brand Hunza G

The British star documented her time away from set online, including a photo of herself wearing a bikini that is springing to the top of our wishlists.

The chocolate-hued set featured a popular crinkled texture, hooped ring detailing and a classic halterneck silhouette, Hailing from It-girl label Hunza G, the two piece, coined the ‘Eva Shirred Bikini,’ made for a playful addition to the actress’ summer arsenal.

Daisy completed her poolside attire with some black cat-eye sunglasses and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

© Instagram/Daisy Edgar Jones The 26-year-old relaxed in style in the sun-drunk West Indies

Other images in the photographic carousel included the London-native wearing a sweet, coquette-inspired black dress, mid-wash denim shorts, an oversized boyfriend shirt, a white ruched blouse and a raffia bucket hat.

The swimstyle duo currently retails online for £175. Hunza G is a luxury swimwear and beachwear brand known for its signature crinkle-stretch fabric, offering one-size-fits-all designs. The brand combines retro-inspired silhouettes with bold, vibrant colours, emphasising comfort, versatility, and eco-friendly production practices.

Daisy joins a swathe of fellow stars in their love for Hunza G sets, including Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Rosie Huntintgton-Whitely.

The Gucci muse has been revelling in her time off since promoting her latest onscreen endeavour Twisters. Earlier this summer, Daisy’s Glastonbury outfits caught the attention of eagle-eyed style lovers across London.

Why? The actress sported Gucci to the cherished British bash, the bravest and boldest of sartorial power moves.