Cameron Mathison supported by ex-wife Vanessa after sharing latest update 

Cameron Mathison has a close relationship with his ex-wife Vanessa, and the pair are each other's biggest supporters following their amicable split in 2024.

This was evident once again this week when Vanessa reacted to Cameron's recent Instagram post from his interview with former All My Children co-stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The soap star appeared on Live to talk about his role on General Hospital, and the conversation quickly turned to their time together on All My Children, where Cameron's character Ryan tried to break up Hayley and Mateo - played by real life couple Kelly and Mark.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Cameron Mathison's ex-wife Vanessa is still his biggest cheerleader

He spoke about the hate he got from passers by in the streets as a result, much to Kelly and Mark's amusement. They weren't the only ones who enjoyed hearing Cameron's story ether, as Vanessa replied in the comments: "This is so good!!!" alongside a slew of clapping hand emojis.

Cameron and Vanessa were married from 2002 until 2024, and announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram in July. It read: "After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways.

© Instagram Cameron's TV appearance received Vanessa's praise

"We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together.

"Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition."

© Instagram Cameron and Vanessa are devoted to their two children

In March, Cameron gave an update on their relationship today during an interview with Us Weekly. He said: "Vanessa and I, we love each other. We're still super close."

The star added: "My wife and I had a beautiful 22-year relationship, and then things fell apart." The couple are empty nesters, with both their children living abroad for college.

© Getty Images The former couple separated after 22 years of marriage

Their son Lucas, 21, lives in London, while their daughter Leila, 18, lives in Paris.

Just before they both headed abroad for college, the hands-on dad got a matching tattoo with them after a trip to the beach, showing off his new ink work in the pictures. He revealed in the caption that both his children would be spending time abroad studying, with one going off to Paris, and the other London.

He wrote: "My last few days with my kids before they’re off to Europe for college (Paris and London), and we hit some our favorite places. So many beautiful memories watching these two grow up into the incredible humans they are. I could not be more grateful."

Vanessa then commented on the picture, writing: "We did good," alongside a teary eyed emoji and a love heart emoji.