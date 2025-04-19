Beyoncé's birth certificate sparks wild fan reactions after unexpected detail emerges

Beyoncé sent astrology believers into a frenzy after she included a copy of her birth certificate in her Cowboy Carter Tour book.

The document showed that the Grammy Award-winning singer was born on September 4, 1981 at 9:47 pm in Houston, Texas. It has therefore been revealed that Beyoncé is a Virgo with Aries as her rising sign.

Astrologers believe that someone's birth chart can provide a valuable indication into their personality, identity, and motivation. The rising sign is the zodiac sign that was ascending in the eastern horizon when someone is born. Many argue that the rising sign reveals an individual's perception of reality and is seen as the "mask" one wears in public.

According to astrologer Aliza Kelly's analysis in The Cut, someone who has an Aries rising sees "'the world as a competitive, exciting, and spirited place". "Winning isn’t just an aspiration; it’s a necessity for Aries risings, who believe that their destiny demands a victorious path," added Aliza.

© Getty Images Beyoncé is a Virgo

The revelation has shocked the singer's fans, who took to social media to post screen grabs of the birth certificate. "Oh the astrology girls are going to have a field day with this. They thought she was a Libra Rising this whole time," penned one user.

"Just found out it's been revealed Beyoncé is an Aries rising. Sun in the 6th house, Moon in the 8th, and a 7th house Libra stellium plus Leo Mars in the 5th. Why is it all coming together?," added another fan.

"This is why she wears gold, has constantly worn blond hair, is very attached to Oshun, is called Queen B, is featured in the Lion King movie, I could go on about how many references there are around her being the Queen. Leo is her soul essence," wrote a third follower.

© Getty Images Beyoncé and her daughter

The telling details didn't end there – the document also revealed that the singer's mother's last name was written as "Beyince". The hitmaker's parents changed the spelling of her first name so it would be pronounced phonetically.

"So it's originally 'Beyince'?????," asked a social media user.

© Getty Images The singer with her mom

The star's mother, Tina Knowles, shares a close relationship with her granddaughter, Blue Ivy. The 13-year-old gave her grandmother a makeover earlier this week as she helped Tina dye her eyebrows.

Beyoncé is gearing up for the Cowboy Carter tour that begins on April 28. The singer will host five shows in Los Angeles along with a slew of international dates in London and Paris. The tour will officially end in Las Vegas on July 26.