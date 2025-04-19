Ben Shephard gets 'vacuum packed' in bizarre ritual to stay fit at 50

There's no denying that Ben Shephard is in great shape and on Thursday, the ITV star revealed one, ritual he has tried on his wellness journey.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 50-year-old shared a video as he carried out a five-step fitness regime including cryotherapy, a "full-body squeeze" and 3D body scan.

Captioning the post, Ben penned: "They froze me. They squeezed me. They zapped me with air jets. In the name of Fit at 50 I took on a 5-step wellness gauntlet I wasn’t quite prepared for… Cryotherapy at -85°C (yes, really)

"A massage waterbed that gave my glutes a wake-up call. 3D body scan with some surprising results. Contrast therapy (hot AND cold). And a full-body squeeze that made me feel like I was being vacuum packed…

"Honestly? I weirdly loved it. My skin is fizzing, I feel amazing… and apparently I’ll be bouncing off the walls with energy all evening… good luck to the Mrs! What should I try next? Throw me a challenge."

© Instagram Ben is on a wellness journey

The clip went down a treat with TV presenter's friends and fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on the video.

One jested: "Ben you are obviously at the top of your game in relation to health and fitness at 50 but my challenge for you is to look after two kids under five for the day. Now that's a marathon!"

Meanwhile, a second added: "Jeez ….. You are well ripped." A third added: "You don’t need to hear this, but you’re in incredible shape!! You’re doing all the right things to keep you fit and healthy. Happy mind is the key to a good life."

Ben's fitness pledge

Last year, Ben made his own personal pledge to get fit physically and mentally by the time he turned 50 in December 2024, but his challenge has been ongoing.

He explained back in October: "I've challenged myself to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in by the time I turn 50 in December.

"That’s why I started my fit at 50 challenge - to focus on my physical but also mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

He added: "I’ve got a fair amount of experience with the physical malarky, but after reading all your amazing comments (thanks for those) I thought maybe I could share some content on how I like to train in the gym

"Let me know below - how you keep fit, what you love, what you hate in the gym, do you struggle getting stuck in to exercise, what’s stopping you get started or rising to your challenge. Maybe between us, we can find some answers to unlocking all our goals whatever they may be!"

Since then, he has been incredibly dedicated to documenting his health and wellness journey - and we cannot wait to see what's next!