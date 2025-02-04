Miley Cyrus' estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus' sweet gesture for daughter at Nashville home

Miley Cyrus has kept quiet over her reported estrangement from father Billy Ray Cyrus, while other family members have been calling out the country singer for his behaviour and imploring him to get help. However, there is a massive indication of the love that Billy has for his daughter and that's the impressive guesthouse he has at his Nashville home for her.

He used to share the property with his then-wife Tish (Miley's mum) and in 2017 they transformed the home creating a separate place for Miley to stay when she was in town.

Opening the doors to , Architectural Digest at the time, Tish revealed that it was her husband who ordered the overhaul of the guesthouse space. "When my husband suggested redoing it, I was like, there is no way! The floors were dirty; there was no flooring at all; and I thought the contractors were going to say we had to tear it down," she told the publication.

The couple came up against a planning permission problem which meant they had to relocate the entire building closer to the main house to stick to certain land laws.

After the go ahead for the renovation was finally in place, interior design fan Tish got to work and created the most beautiful haven. "It's so cozy, and the loft is all lit with twinkle lights," she said.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Billy Ray used to live with ex-wife Tish Cyrus

Talking of her passion for design, Tish told AD: "I always told my family, to me, interior design and how my house feels is like their music."

The main five-bedroom house features a huge wrap-around porch, upstairs terrace area and a pool.

When images of the property have been shared online, fans have been left seriously impressed. "WOW what a house," penned one, and: "Very creative" added another.

Speaking to Good Morning Football, Miley revealed what it's like back on her dad's Nashville farm. "My favorite thing to do when I go home is we go and we throw the ball around outside on my dad's farm, and some of my greatest memories are playing football with my dad," she reminisced.

© Lionel Hahn Miley Cyrus hasn't spoken out about the family feud

It is believed Billy stayed put at the 1940s build after Tish filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" in April 2022.

He then went on to re-marry, but split from Firerose, aka Johanna Rose Hodges after eight months of marriage.

Why has Billy Ray Cyrus fallen out with his family?

Recently, Billy's son Trace has made a heartbreaking plea for Billy to get help, alleging that Billy hasn't even been there for his youngest daughter Noah. "Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away. Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven’t even been there for her. That’s your baby girl. She deserves better," part of his message read.

It was then reported that Billy had threatened to take legal action against Trace for this public message. Miley has chosen to stay quiet on the matter, even when her father celebrated her Grammy's win alongside Beyonce.