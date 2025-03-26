Billy Ray Cyrus left 'crying' over daughters Miley and Noah as he gets frank about their lives now

The reports of a feud between members of the Cyrus family have perpetuated for years now, extending from siblings Miley, Noah, Trace, Braison and Brandi Cyrus to patriarch Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish.

While tensions have mostly escalated between Billy Ray and Trace in recent months, Miley has not spoken out about any family divides, and on the verge of a new era, is receiving her father's adulation.

Billy Ray took to social media on Tuesday, March 26 with a side-by-side photograph of his two daughters Miley and Noah, both of whom released new music earlier this week.

Noah dropped the track "Don't Put It All On Me" last week, while Miley announced a new album titled Something Beautiful and released its teaser on Monday.

The country music star was full of praise for their latest work, writing: "Holy [expletive]. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one!"

He continued: "You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who within less than one weeks' time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one…but two of his own daughters @mileycyrus @noahcyrus."

"Flesh and blood…," Billy Ray wrote. "Completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done. I'm so damn proud of both of you. I'm actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can't see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad."

Billy's older son Braison is actually a co-writer on his sister Noah's track, and took to social media to show his support for her collaboration as well as shed some light on making it all happen.

"Not sure if it's 'unreal' or 'surreal' but it’s one of those two…," he started. "@oldseabrigade and I started working on this song with Noah in 2022 followed by a trip to Logan's Roadhouse in a snow storm."

"My sister is insanely talented and I'm stunned by the elegance and emotion she brought to this song that meant so much to me. @fleetfoxes has also been one of my favorite bands since my freshman year of high school so to see the two blend together on a song we wrote is beyond special."

"Congrats to everyone who made it happen and, Noah, I love you so much and couldn't be more proud of you, hoss." Miley and Noah have allegedly also been distant in recent years, although neither have publicly commented on the matter.

Miley's new album is her ninth studio effort, her follow-up to the Grammy-winning Endless Summer Vacation in 2023. It is slated to be a visual album with the theme of "healing" and is scheduled for release on May 30. An accompanying film will be released on June 20.

She told Harper's Bazaar about the record: "It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty. They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading."