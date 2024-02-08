Miley Cyrus' mom Tish confesses to 'crippling breakdown' over Billy Ray Cyrus divorce, declares she's 'so happy' with new husband

Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus is reflecting on the heartbreak and hardships she endured in the midst of her divorce, but also the place of total happiness she is in now.

The manager and producer, 56, was married to the "Flowers" singer's dad Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 to 2022, and their relationship was full of ups and downs. In their three decades together, they welcomed, in addition to Miley, 31, kids Braison, 29, and Noah, 24, plus the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer adopted his ex-wife's kids Brandi, 36, and Trace, 34, from a previous relationship.

The Hannah Montana actor, 62, has since married Firerose, 34, in 2023, while Tish married Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell, 53, also in 2023.

Recently speaking with People, Tish candidly opened up about the terrifying feelings that came with her divorce, confessing: "When I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly," to which her daughter Brandi added: "And she really thought it was over."

The mom-of-five went on: "No, I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety."

"I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown," Tish shared, noting: "There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary."

© Getty The former couple in 2008

Tish then sympathized: "I get why women are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, [but to] step into new careers and all these things. And I was literally terrified."

She emphasized: "I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me."

© Instagram Tish at her wedding to Dominic with kids Miley, Brandi and Trace

The Sorry We're Stoned podcast host has since made it out of the dark hole she was in and is better than ever in her new marriage. "We are so happy," she said, endearingly adding: "[Dominic] just encourages me to fly."

Tish was also recently on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, and gave further insight into her relationship.

© Getty Dominic and Trish in March 2023

"I cannot even tell you how amazing he is," she said, declaring: "I am living my best life," and explained how "there is not one second" she doesn't feel loved by her husband.

The couple had initially followed each other on Instagram back in 2016, but it wasn't until years later that Tish messaged him under the guise of discussing a potential new television series. They soon after went to lunch, and Tish revealed they made out "for like three hours" and told each other "I love you" one day later.

