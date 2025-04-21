Nicole Kidman's daughters twin with her niece in epic family celebration away from Keith Urban

Easter was all about heartfelt moments for Nicole Kidman, who hosted an intimate holiday celebration at her Nashville home.

The Oscar winner, 57, was joined by her sister Antonia Kidman and niece Lucia Hawley for the sun-soaked day.

Nicole looked radiant in a flowing blue floral dress, standing barefoot among the Tennessee greenery with Antonia and 25-year-old Lucia on either side of her. With their pastel-toned tiered dresses and matching soft smiles, the three women exuded effortless elegance as they posed for family snaps, which Lucia later shared with fans on Instagram.

Nicole and Keith Urban's two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14, were pictured standing beside their cousin in the group shot.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman's niece shared a photo of their Easter family celebration

With their striking resemblance to their cousin Lucia, the girls looked right at home among the stylish, multigenerational gathering.

Fans have long commented on the uncanny likeness between the cousins.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley shared a bathroom selfie

Lucia, a rising star in the media world and daughter of Antonia, looked stunning in a baby pink floral number with ribbon shoulder ties and a ruched waist.

She wore her dark hair swept to the side and added a touch of playful glam with fluttery lashes and a dusty rose lipstick.

Photo shared by Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia of their delicious Easter spread

Captioning her Easter selfie with bunny and heart emojis, Lucia’s sweet post offered a rare peek into the family's low-key celebration.

Fans were quick to swoon over Lucia’s post, with one calling her an "emotional support dumpling" and another declaring her the "main character" of the celebration.

© Getty Images Sunday Rose before she dyed her hair the same dark colour as her cousin

Their joyful vibe was matched by a delicious Easter spread that wouldn’t have looked out of place in a glossy magazine.

A plate brimming with golden roast chicken, charred broccolini, glazed carrots, crisp roast potatoes and cornbread was served with a glass of champagne and a mini basket of Haigh’s Chocolates.

Dessert was just as heavenly — a golden strawberry tart topped with mint leaves, next to a vibrant fruit platter of rockmelon, grapes and berries.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman with her daughter Faith who looks almost like Lucia's baby sister

Though Nicole and husband Keith are famously private about their family life, the Easter celebration gave fans a rare glimpse into her world away from the spotlight.

Notably absent from the photos was Keith, who is likely busy preparing for the launch of his upcoming tour, which kicks off on May 3 in St Louis. While he might not have been there in person, there's little doubt he was missed by the close-knit Kidman crew.

Though their homes span the globe, Nicole and Keith’s base in Nashville has become a sanctuary for the family. Their sprawling 20-room mansion, purchased for $4.89 million in 2008, offers every luxury imaginable, from a home theatre and tennis court to a hobby room perfect for artistic escapes. The couple also owns impressive properties in Beverly Hills, New York City, and across Australia, but Nashville remains their heartland.