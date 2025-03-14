Nicole Kidman glows with pride over teen daughter Sunday's major moment

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to the world of fashion, with her showstopping red carpet looks and frequent fashion show appearances cementing her as a style icon.

Her daughter, Sunday, has now ventured into the same world after making her modeling debut in the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring-Summer show at Paris Fashion Week in October.

The 16-year-old graced the catwalk again on Tuesday for Miu Miu's Fall-Winter show, looking like a seasoned professional as she strutted the runway.

Sunday donned a brown shearling jacket with a multi-colored plaid pattern and fur lining for her fashion moment, worn over a brown patent leather top with a keyhole neckline cutout and a mustard-coloured skirt that fell to just above her knees.

She sported a pair of knee-high leather boots to complete the look, and wore her blonde tresses teased into a '60s bouffant style.

Nicole took to Instagram to gush with pride over her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, Keith Urban.

© Getty Images Sunday walked for Miu Miu for the second time in her career

"Love you baby," she wrote over the top of a picture from the Miu Miu event.

After the show, Sunday shared a clip from the show, writing, "Thank you @miumiu such an honor."

Despite her young age and her mother's apprehension, Sunday is already making a name for herself in the world of fashion.

© Getty Images Nicole couldn't have been happier for her 16-year-old daughter

"That's all driven by her," the mother of four told The Hollywood Reporter of her daughter's budding career. "Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.'"

"And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match," she continued. "I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while."

As for Keith, the Grammy-winner couldn't be prouder of Sunday's chosen career path, yet admitted that she likely had hard work ahead of her.

© Getty Keith shared that he was proud of Sunday's hard work

"At the end of the day anything that any of us choose to do involves an enormous amount of work," he told E! News. "So go get in the trenches and start paying the dues as well." He added that she did "very good" for her first catwalk.

The teen shared how excited she was to make her runway debut in an interview with Vogue at the Miu Miu show. "My name's Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, and this is my first show, we're at the Miu Miu show in Paris," she told the camera.

"I've been wanting to do this for so long, so when the offer came through, it was really exciting and now the day's finally here."

© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT The teen is working towards a career in modeling

Sunday's older half-sister, Bella Cruise, showed support for the fashionista after the 16-year-old shared Instagram pictures from a W magazine shoot.

Nicole's daughter, whom she adopted with Tom Cruise in 1993, liked her sister's post in a rare social media interaction for the pair.

The Babygirl actress also adopted her son, Connor, with Tom, and welcomed her youngest daughter, Faith, with Keith in 2010, rounding out her blended family.