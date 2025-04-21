Jennifer Hudson has been hosting her popular talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, since 2022, and it's gone from strength to strength.

Most recently, the EGOT winner took to Instagram to share a backstage video of herself with her crew from the show, as they asked fans to help them ahead of a big deadline.

Jennifer was seen dancing as her crew members all lined up in the corridor singing and clapping as she took part in her famous Spirit Tunnel ritual, while asking people to vote.

This is because The Jennifer Hudson Show has been nominated for a Webby Award under the social and short video category, which recognizes the now viral Spirit Tunnels.

The news was first announced on April 2, with Jennifer writing on Instagram: "We’re so excited to announce that we've been nominated for our very first Webby Award for our Spirit Tunnels! A huge thank you to all of YOU for your support on social."

In one final push for a vote, Jennifer and her team once again asked fans for their help.

After sharing the fun video on Instagram, many fans were left distracted due to JHud's fashion choice. The stylish star looked fantastic in a pink blazer teamed with a tweed mini skirt, and her followers had a lot to say! "I just love that outfit, let's god Webby!" one wrote, while another commented: "Love your outfit Jen!"

A third added: "This color is so perfect on you."The winner will be announced on April 22, meaning Jennifer and her team won't have too much longer to wait to find out!

Jennifer's show has been on air since September 2022, she is also one of the executive producers on it.

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music. Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

Along with talking about her family life with her teenage son David, JHud also occasionally shares updates on her relationship on the show with her boyfriend Common.

The couple confirmed their romance back in January 2024 but have been linked since 2022. He has been on the show on several occasions too. They have spoken out about marriage rumors on several occasions too, with both of them saying that if they were to get married, it would be to each other.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club podcast, Common said: "With all due respect to all the women I've dated, it's all love, but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship, bro. I mean, if I'm gonna get married it's to her. That's as simple as that."