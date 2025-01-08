All the signs as Jessica Alba and Cash Warren 'nearing divorce' after 16 years: report

Jessica Alba is reportedly nearing a divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren.

The pair, who are parents to three children, recently split and are moving quickly towards a divorce, according to TMZ.

Jessica poses with her family in Mykonos

Missing ring

In recent months, Jessica had been pictured several times without her wedding ring, leading to speculation.

In November, Jessica was spotted without her wedding ring as she soaked up the sun in Mexico with Cash and her children, and weeks later in December Jessica was spotted enjoying dinner in Rome, Italy with the crew of her new film, Maserati: The Brother, also without her ring.

© Getty Images Jessica skips her ring at photocall and ceremony in Rome

The 43-year-old was joined by producer Andrea Iervolino.

Most recently, Jessica attended W Magazine's annual soirée at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and she was once again pictured without her ring as she partied with friends.

New year new start

© Instagram Jessica shared a cryptic message about "the unimaginable" on New Year's Day

To celebrate New Year's Eve Jessica shared a number of photos of herself from the past years, including several photos with her three children, Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, seven.

Jessica also included group pictures featuring her female friends, but there were no pictures of Cash.

She wrote in the caption: "Gratitude. Here’s to a colorful past year that was filled with connection, growth, adventures, laughter, peace, sisterhood, transformation, rebirth, joy and so much love."

He did, however, appear in her Christmas day reel.

She also posted an array of inspirational quotes onto her Instagram story that also hinted at a new start.

One quote shared revealed Jessica's plan to spend the year "living life for me" and "choosing happiness". A second featured a cryptic quote from Mary Oliver that read: "Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable."

Doing it for the kids

However, the couple spent time together on Friday January 3, for a fun family day out to Universal Studios Hollywood for Hayes' seventh birthday.

Roommates

In 2021 Jessica shared that she feels Cash often "gets the short end of the stick" when it comes to the family dynamics.

"And it's not even him, I would say it's us," she told Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on her Instagram series Before, During & After Baby.

© Steve Granitz, Getty Jessica and Cash arrive at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

"When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

"It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates," she joked, admitting it often feels like "checking the boxes".

"We're just not consistent. But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes — which we've gone through that one!"